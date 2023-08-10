Tory Lanez Will Have A Year Shaven Off Of His Sentence

Meghann Cuniff says Tory Lanez will serve closer to nine years.

BYCaroline Fisher
Tory Lanez Will Have A Year Shaven Off Of His Sentence

Yesterday, Tory Lanez’ eagerly-awaited sentencing for his role in Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting case took place. The artist was sentenced to ten years in prison, as reported by Meghann Cuniff. Cuniff reported today that Lanez will have nearly a year shaved off of his ten-year sentence, however, for time served.

“Lanez will be credited for 231 days he’s already spent in jail,” she wrote on Twitter. “He gets 15% credit of 34 days,” Cuniff also explained. “Herriford also is crediting his 40 days of house arrest, for a total of 305 days. He’ll request bail pending appeal, which will be heard Aug. 15. (Extremely unlikely to be granted).” For obvious reasons, the sentencing has gotten social media users talking. Though some have taken to Twitter to defend Lanez, others will certainly be disappointed that he’ll only be serving around nine years.

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God And DJ Envy React To Tory Lanez Sentencing

Meghann Cuniff Says Tory Lanez Will Serve Closer To Nine Years

In addition to her Tweet about Lanez’ time served being deducted from his sentence, Cuniff additionally posted a statement shared by Deputy D.A. Kathy Ta. “I cannot emphasize enough the power that it must’ve taken someone with that level of trauma that she’s undergone and the willingness to come forward after being vilified online,” she said of Megan Thee Stallion.

Prior to being sentenced, Lanez apologized for his behavior, even referring to Megan Thee Stallion as his “friend.” “I want to apologize for everything I took part in and even being in that situation & for everything I did wrong I take full responsibility and I’m mature enough to say I was wrong,” he told Judge David Herriford. “I’m not asking for special treatment,” he also claimed. “Or for you to go beyond the scope of what you do. I’m just asking for you to give me the chance to be a better father, mentor, and to be better for my employees.” He additionally claimed that he “still cares dearly” about Megan Thee Stallion, which then sparked some additional debate among users.

Read More: Tory Lanez Lawyer Claims Rapper Leaked Court Docs & Medical Info To Akademiks: Report

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.