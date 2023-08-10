Tory Lanez Will Have A Year Shaven Off Of His Sentence

Yesterday, Tory Lanez’ eagerly-awaited sentencing for his role in Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting case took place. The artist was sentenced to ten years in prison, as reported by Meghann Cuniff. Cuniff reported today that Lanez will have nearly a year shaved off of his ten-year sentence, however, for time served.

“Lanez will be credited for 231 days he’s already spent in jail,” she wrote on Twitter. “He gets 15% credit of 34 days,” Cuniff also explained. “Herriford also is crediting his 40 days of house arrest, for a total of 305 days. He’ll request bail pending appeal, which will be heard Aug. 15. (Extremely unlikely to be granted).” For obvious reasons, the sentencing has gotten social media users talking. Though some have taken to Twitter to defend Lanez, others will certainly be disappointed that he’ll only be serving around nine years.

Meghann Cuniff Says Tory Lanez Will Serve Closer To Nine Years

Lanez will be credited for 231 days he’s already spent in jail, and he gets 15% credit of 34 days. Herriford also is crediting his 40 days of house arrest, for a total of 305 days. He'll request bail pending appeal, which will be heard Aug. 15. (Extremely unlikely to be granted.) — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) August 9, 2023

In addition to her Tweet about Lanez’ time served being deducted from his sentence, Cuniff additionally posted a statement shared by Deputy D.A. Kathy Ta. “I cannot emphasize enough the power that it must’ve taken someone with that level of trauma that she’s undergone and the willingness to come forward after being vilified online,” she said of Megan Thee Stallion.

Prior to being sentenced, Lanez apologized for his behavior, even referring to Megan Thee Stallion as his “friend.” “I want to apologize for everything I took part in and even being in that situation & for everything I did wrong I take full responsibility and I’m mature enough to say I was wrong,” he told Judge David Herriford. “I’m not asking for special treatment,” he also claimed. “Or for you to go beyond the scope of what you do. I’m just asking for you to give me the chance to be a better father, mentor, and to be better for my employees.” He additionally claimed that he “still cares dearly” about Megan Thee Stallion, which then sparked some additional debate among users.

