Tory Lanez Sentencing To Continue On Tuesday For Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

It seems like Tory Lanez’s sentence for being found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion back in 2020 will take just a little longer to emerge. Moreover, reporter Meghann Cuniff took to Twitter to update followers on the news. However, it’s unclear as of writing this article exactly why there were so many delays in the process. For those unaware, the court was supposed to sentence the Canadian artist today (August 7), but session will continue tomorrow Tuesday, August 8. In addition, Cuniff relayed other important parts of today’s court happenings as related to the sentence.

“Incredibly, Judge Herriford managed to not finish today,” she wrote on the social media platform. “We are coming back tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. A few more things to talk about, then argument, then Herriford will sentence Tory Lanez. Megan did not speak in person, but she submitted a statement that DA Kathy Ta read aloud.” In subsequent tweets, the journalist went on to detail some of what this statement contained. Not only that, she also stated that the judge in the Los Angeles case hinted at what the future sentence could be impacted by.

Tory Lanez Will Be Sentenced Tomorrow

“Megan said she struggled with whether to attend in person,” Meghann Cuniff expressed. “Her absence should be seen as her preserving her mental well being. She said since Tory shot her, ‘I’ve not experienced a single day of [peace].’ ‘He lied to anyone that would listen,’ Megan said of Lanez. Megan said mercy is for people who show remorse, and Lanez has shown none. She thanked for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for their support. She wants the sentence to be a message for everyone woman of violence.

“Important: Judge Herriford said he believes Lanez’s actions after the shooting, the social media posts and harassment of Megan, are a major aggravating factor in his sentence,” she continued. “He says he won’t consider lack of remorse, but he says considering the post-shooting actions are similar.” As such, it will only be a little longer until we learn how damning and punitive the sentence will be. With that in mind, for the latest news and updates on the Tory Lanez case, check back in with HNHH.

