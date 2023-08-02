Tory Lanez’s Attorney Requests Probation In Sentencing For Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez’s legal team is hoping the rapper is able to get out on probation as a result of his upcoming sentencing in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. According to journalist Meghann Cuniff, his attorneys want him to enter a substance abuse program upon the proposed release.

“I have Tory Lanez’s sentencing memo for shooting Megan Thee Stallion,” Cuniff tweeted on Wednesday. “It asks that he be released from jail to probation and a substance abuse program.”

AUSTIN, TEXAS – JUNE 23: Tory Lanez performs in concert during the Future. Hndrxx tour at Austin360 Amphitheater on June 23, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Lanez was originally convicted on three counts for the incident back in 2022. They include first-degree assault with a firearm, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, and having a concealed firearm in a vehicle – unregistered. He faces a maximum of 22 years and eight months in prison. He had a sentencing date set for June, but it was pushed back to August 7.

Prosecutors are reportedly seeking 13 years in prison for his crime. Back in June, Cuniff shared a memorandum online that explained the prosecutors’ determination. “Words have power and the pen is oftentimes mightier than the sword,” they wrote in the filing. “In this case, Daystar Peterson [Lanez’s legal name] used both. Not content to have hurt the victim by use of his sword (gun), he also used his pen. His online posts for nearly three years have re-traumatized the victim. His online reach is worldwide (millions of followers plus casual observers) and the defendant’s statements embolden his followers so that they too have been complicit in re-traumatizing the victim. He is responsible for the effect of his words and his actions.” Check out Cuniff’s latest update on Twitter below.

I have Tory Lanez's sentencing memo for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. It asks that he be released from jail to probation and a substance abuse program. I am putting together an article that will publish about the time I go live on YouTube at 5 p.m. PST: https://t.co/GDQHJItRiB — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) August 2, 2023

Lanez’s sentencing is set to go down, next week. Be on the lookout for the results of that hearing on HotNewHipHop.

