case
- MusicJimmy Iovine’s Accuser Drops Sexual Assault Case To Settle Out Of CourtJimmy Iovine has reached an agreement with his accuser.By Cole Blake
- MusicRalo Calls Young Thug's RICO Charges "Weak""They might [as] well just let him go," Ralo says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYoung Thug Will Beat His Case, Meek Mill BelievesThe Philly MC had a hopeful reaction to the news that the judge in the YSL RICO trial isn't happy with the prosecution.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCardi B's Assault Trial Pushed To 2024 In Hopes Of Reaching Agreement With Alleged VictimCardi B hopes to work out an agreement with the alleged victim in her assault lawsuit.By Cole Blake
- MusicBlueface Refuses To Sntich On Man Who Allegedly Stabbed HimThe case against the man accused of stabbing Blueface has reached an impasse. By Cole Blake
- MusicYNW Melly's Ex-Girlfriend Says Police Threatened To Arrest Her To Get InformationYNW Melly's ex-girlfriend recently detailed how police attempted to get information out of her.By Cole Blake
- MusicDesiigner Violated Pretrial Release Terms In Public Masturbation Case, He AdmitsThe rapper could now face unforeseen prison time.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Shares Lengthy Statement On Corey Miller CaseThe pop culture star maintained that Miller, also known as Master P's bother C-Murder, deserves to prove his innocence under new state laws.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTory Lanez's Attorney Requests Probation In Sentencing For Megan Thee Stallion ShootingTory Lanez's legal team has found their next course of action with regard to the rapper's sentencing.By Cole Blake
- ViralSuperstar Pride Case Gets Hilariously Empathetic Reaction From Freddie GibbsThe 21-year-old rapper turned himself in, faces charges of first-degree murder, and was denied bond for allegedly murdering his barber.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYNW Juvy’s Mom Responds To "#FreeMelly" MovementYNW Juvy’s mother has addressed the support for YNW Melly.By Cole Blake
- MusicTrey Songz Wants Sexual Assault Case Thrown Out Amid Claims Of BriberyBoth sides of the aisle stand accused of bribing the victim for their own gain.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureAnthony Mackie Stands By Jonathan Majors Amid Domestic Violence CaseThe fellow Marvel actor says that everyone is innocent until proven guilty.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicQuando Rondo Granted $100K BondAccording to reports, the judge eventually commended the rapper's prompt response to his arrest warrant.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYNW Melly's Lead Attorney Motions For MistrialReports indicate that the defense believes the jury to be tainted after unjust evidence was presented by the state.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Laughs At XXXTENTACION Defense Lawyer Over Drake SubpoenaPeople aren't done clowning the supporters of the Drizzy conspiracy.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureCharlamagne Tha God Wants Sexual Assault Case DismissedThe media personality pointed to his DNA not matching on a testing kit.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Wants Tory Lanez Case To End, D.A. ClaimsAfter various delays in the Canadian rapper's sentencing and retrial appeals, a deputy District Attorney expressed that Megan just wants to close this chapter of her life.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPost Malone Reportedly Blows Off Deposition In $350K Case With Ex-GirlfriendHis split with Ashlan Diaz resulted in a law firm suing them for unfulfilled settlement payments after they did a private deal cutting out the firm.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicR. Kelly To Be Sentenced Today In Chicago CaseThe disgraced R&B singer is already serving a 30-year sentence from his New York case conviction.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNBA YoungBoy's "Gunsmoke" and "Life Support" Lyrics Struck From Evidence In TrialYoungBoy Never Broke Again's lyrics will hold no weight in his gun possession trial in California.By Joshua Robinson
- CrimeR. Kelly Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison For Sex Trafficking & RacketeeringAfter being found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking, R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.By Cole Blake