Superstar Pride Case Gets Hilariously Empathetic Reaction From Freddie Gibbs

The recent murder case of Superstar Pride propelled an already buzzing and rising rapper into full mainstream attention. Still, that doesn’t make its circumstances any less heavy, as authorities charged him with first-degree murder for allegedly fatally shooting his barber. For those unaware of the 21-year-old, he recently had a massive hit with the track “Painting Pictures” that was also notable for its sample clearance issues. Regardless of this context, that’s never stopped professional spitter and Internet troll Freddie Gibbs from giving his unfiltered thoughts on something. Moreover, the Indiana MC recently took to Twit- excuse me, “X”- to comment on this issue with a darkly funny observation.

“I understand,” Freddie Gibbs quoted a social media report on Superstar Pride’s legal situation and the arrest that prompted it. However, he included a picture of Pride’s profile during a freestyle that makes it hard for viewers to ignore his hairline and style. Leave it up to the Big Boss Rabbit to take things an extra step further when it comes to commenting on the latest pop culture obsessions. Furthermore, this is simply part of Gibbs’ online modus operandi, taking any chance he’d like to make people laugh and feel trolled in the process.

Freddie Gibbs Reacts To Superstar Pride’s Case

Back to Superstar Pride, though, he got an unfortunate update on his status about a week after he turned himself into authorities. While officials continue to investigate the case to determine a motive and form their assessment, the court denied Pride bond in the proceedings. As such, it seems like he’ll be in prison for quite some time before his trial gets underway, which could result in a whole host of outcomes. Maybe he gets to continue forging his career, or this will take up all his time and make or break his shot at the limelight. Either way, it’s still far too early in the case to know for sure, especially as details remain murky.

Meanwhile, Freddie is just as prone to speaking on the new rap generation as he is his, in this case, former collaborators. For example, he recently addressed rumors of a Fetti sequel (spoiler alert: not happening) and made some bold claims concerning his relationship with the project’s co-rapper, Curren$y. Apparently they didn’t end things on the best of terms, but it seems to be water under the bridge as they both move forward in their artistic endeavors. On that note, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Superstar Pride and Freddie Gibbs.

