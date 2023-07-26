Superstar Pride Denied Bond After Allegedly Murdering His Barber

Last week, up-and-coming rapper Superstar Pride, born Cadarrius Pride, was charged with first degree murder after turning himself into Panola County police. The 21-year-old allegedly shot and killed his barber, 40-year-old Marcus Wheatley. His bond has reportedly been denied, and he remains at the Panola County Detention Center.

The victim’s grandmother, Mary Ann Strong, spoke on her late grandson following the shooting. “He was a real soft-hearted person, did whatever he could to help anybody,” she revealed. “He was a really nice person.” She described the incident, which she was present for, claiming that Superstar Pride even allegedly threatened her at one point. “The young man was shooting at him and he finally shot him down,” she explained, “he shot about three times after he fell and he walked over to me and he pointed the gun at me and asked if I was going to tell it.”

Superstar Pride Charged With First Degree Murder

“He came back out here and fired a last shot in his head,” Strong added, claiming that the rapper then drove off in his pickup truck. Wheatley was pronounced dead upon law enforcement’s arrival to the scene. Family members of Superstar Pride called police the same day of the shooting. Though the motive behind the alleged murder remains murky, Strong says her grandson “couldn’t help [Superstar Pride] make no more money.” Pride’s father, Jeffery Anderson also weighed in on a potential motive. “It’s still something that’s got to [be] looked into to see what all transpired,” he explained, “As of now, it’s just so early.” It’s safe to say that Pride could be facing some serious prison time if he’s found guilty.

“Right now this is a puzzle,” Sheriff Shane Phelps explained. “We don’t know why Cadarrius Pride shot Marcus Wheatley. They were friends and had known each other a long time. We are interviewing people and asking questions and sooner or later the truth is going to come out.”

