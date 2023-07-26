YNW Melly’s Mom Speaks Out Following Mistrial

YNW Melly’s mom, Jamie King, has spoken out on social media after her son’s double murder trial regarding the killings of YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser was declared a mistrial. Following the ruling, she says she will never stop “praying and fighting” for the 24-year-old rapper.

“I love you I will never stop praying and fighting for you [prayer hands emoji]. God will never take his hands off you #blessed,” King captioned a photo of her son in court.

YNW Melly To Face Retrial

King’s followers shared supportive messages in the comments section. One wrote: “Sending love from Georgia we more then his fan this is a family and a army that will always stand by side this man we love you melly!!!! Stay strong.” Another added: “Don’t worry mama @jamiek_ynw they just don’t wanna see Jamell win, but he’s going to win this over for sure #havefaithingod #freemelly.” Other users on social media weren’t as positive. One replied to King: “He shouldn’t have blown his friends down [shrug emoji] maybe he’d see daylight again if he didn’t murder two people.”

After a trial that lasted for four weeks, the jury deliberated for three days before Judge John J. Murphy III announced the mistrial. “These types of decisions, they’re hard decisions,” he admitted as the jury failed to reach a verdict. Further details on Melly’s retrial are unavailable, but be on the lookout for updates on HotNewHipHop. If convicted, he faces life in prison without parole and the possibility of the death penalty.

