YNW Melly is currently on trial for double homicide. Overall, this trial has been almost five years in the making. The rapper has been locked up for a very long time, and he is finally getting his day in court. Although, there is no doubt that the trial has been filled with theatrics. Firstly, things did not start off well for the prosecution as numerous pieces of evidence could not be used in court. However, it seems as though there has been a bit of a shift as more witnesses have taken the stand. Ballistics experts have claimed there is no way that YNW Juvy or Sakchaser could have been killed in a drive-by.

This week, the YNW Melly trial resumed after a week off for the 4th of July festivities. Consequently, all eyes have been on the courtroom, as many are curious about how this will all go down. On Tuesday morning, however, things got off on the wrong foot. According to Terri Austin from Law & Crime, Melly’s mother Jamie King had to get extra protection from the judge. In fact, she was even seen with her own bodyguard.

YNW Melly Trial Continues

Earlier this morning outside the presence of the jury, Defense counsel said that Juvy’s sister posted online that she would attack Jamie King. Jamie now has a body guard. Wow.. @LawCrimeNetwork @cathyrusson #YNWMelly — Terri Austin (@Terridaustin) July 11, 2023

If you are asking why this was the case, well, the explanation is quite simple. As Austin explains, YNW Juvy’s sister allegedly threatened King online. These threats detailed a potential attack, and Melly’s defense council immediately flagged it. This subsequently led to the judge’s ruling. Throughout the trial, there has been quite a bit of tension between Melly’s side, and the family of the victims. This was to be expected, however, it does appear as though things have escalated a bit.

The YNW Melly trial will resume today, where we will continue to hear witness testimony. This continues to be a massive developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates. Also, let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section down below.

