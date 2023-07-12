Ice Cube says that music labels use “social engineering” to further encourage criminal behavior. The legendary N.W.A. rapper discussed the idea while speaking with Bill Maher for his Club Random podcast. Cube advised listeners to “follow the money” and pointed out that some owners of record labels also own prisons.

“Who benefits and profits off our bickering and division?” Ice Cube asked while discussing petty societal debates and division. “Follow the money.” From there, he admitted: “I don’t know their names Bill, but if you follow the money, you go high enough, you start to see.”

ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 19: Rapper Ice Cube, founding member of Westside Connection and N.W.A, performs onstage during the High Hopes Concert Series produced by Bobby Dee Presents at Toyota Arena on November 19, 2022 in Ontario, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Cube then used the record industry as a “broad example of how people at the top can manipulate what’s going on with the people who are bickering and fighting.” He claimed that the “same people who own the [record labels] own the prisons,” while noting that “it seems really kind of suspicious, if you want to say that word, that the records that come out are really geared to push people towards that prison industry.”

Speaking with Bill Maher is just the latest of several public appearances Ice Cube has made in recent days to promote his BIG 3 basketball league. In another interview with The Breakfast Club, Cube claimed that he believes in the existence of the Illuminati. “I don’t know one, none of them, none of them tell me ‘Hey, I’m Illuminati,” Ice Cube said. “I don’t participate in none of that, so, I don’t know about it. Seem like its there, but who knows?”

Ice Cube Discusses Labels With Bill Maher

Elsewhere in the interview, Cube spoke about his lyricism, raising children, nepo babies, and whether the state of policing in America has improved in his lifetime. Check out the full discussion above.

