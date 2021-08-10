labels
- MusicTaylor Swift's "Taylor's Version" Re-Recordings Causing Labels To Change Their RulesLabels are trying to prevent other artists from trying their hand at "Taylor's Versions."By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicBlueface Is Supposedly Done Making Music: "I Retired I’m The Label Now"Do you believe Blueface?By Zachary Horvath
- MusicHitkidd Calls For Labels To Stop Separating Artists From ProducersHitkidd voiced his frustration with music labels on social media over the weekend.By Cole Blake
- MusicBirdman Claims Drake Signed Bad Bunny To OVO Since "Day One"Bad Bunny is currently signed with Rimas Entertainment. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicIce Cube Says Music Labels Encourage Crime Through "Social Engineering"Ice Cube shared a bold take about record labels during a recent interview with Bill Maher.By Cole Blake
- MusicBoosie Badazz Keeps Calling Out Empire For Owing Him Money For Yung Bleu DealThe Baton Rouge rapper claims that he knew nothing of the deal- and hasn't gotten his due money for it, either.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Durk Claims Labels Tried To Pay Him To Beef With Other RappersSmurk's smoke is for no one's benefit or conscience but his own.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTony Yayo Says 50 Cent Has Done More For Uncle Murda Than Jay-ZTony Yayo believes that 50 Cent has done more to help Uncle Murda than Jay-Z.By Cole Blake
- MusicMethod Man On Why Artists Shouldn't Sign To Other Artists' LabelsMethod Man says that up-and-coming artists shouldn't sign to other artists' labels because they won't get the attention they deserve.By Cole Blake
- MusicBobby Shmurda Announces New Music, Says Major Labels Are "Blackballing" HimBobby Shmurda says that he's being blackballed by major labels, ahead of his first independent release.By Cole Blake
- MusicNBA Youngboy Compares Labels' Deals With Artists To SlaveryNBA Youngboy compared artists' contracts with labels to slavery.By Cole Blake
- BeefSoulja Boy Continues To Troll Young Dolph: "Why The F*ck You Mad?"Soulja Boy called out Young Dolph for claiming he's independent.By Cole Blake
- MusicWale Explains Why He Left Roc Nation In 2014Wale recently discussed his decision to leave Roc Nation.By Cole Blake
- MusicIggy Azalea Advocates For Labels Keeping Psychologists On Call For ArtistsIggy Azalea spoke about mental health in the music industry, Monday, and said that labels should hire psychologists.By Cole Blake
- MusicT-Pain Laments Over Artists Only Receiving 12 Percent Of Labels $17Bil ProfitThere are more artists signed to labels now than ever in history, but T-Pain isn't impressed by how little they reportedly receive.By Erika Marie