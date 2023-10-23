Hitkidd Calls For Labels To Stop Separating Artists From Producers

Hitkidd wants labels to stop separating young artists from the producers they came up working with. He explained his position in multiple posts on social media, over the weekend. Some fans online are theorizing that he aimed his comments at GloRilla's team.

"Labels please stop separating these artists from their producer(s) and engineers(s)!" he wrote in a tweet. "Stop separating these artists from the people they were winning with from the beginning," Hitkidd continued in the caption of an Instagram post. He added in the comments section: "Really whoever was around in the beginning."

Read More: GloRilla & Hitkidd Go Back & Forth Over Contract Issues With “F.N.F.”

Hitkidd Attends The BET Hip Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: President Hitkidd attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Nykieria Chaney/FilmMagic)

Fans mostly agreed with Hitkidd on social media when The Neighborhood Talk shared the post. One fan commented: "Enough credit is not given to producers honestly. I understand how she was so eager to get out of the hood but he really knew her sound well and her friends too, I feel like they all could have been way bigger with great songs if she took him along." Another wrote: Whether people wanna admit it or not she fell off after that tomorrow song that was literally her last hit." Check out Hitkidd's post on Instagram below.

Hitkidd Voices His Issues With Music Labels

Hitkidd has worked with Glorilla on several of her songs, including her breakthrough hit, "F.N.F. (Let's Go)." The song earned them a nomination for Best Rap Performance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Glorilla has been hyping up her long-awaited debut album for months now. Appearing on Good Morning America in August to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, she said: “I’m excited about it. I plan on going number one. I gotta make another song that’s gonna have all the girls screaming — and another anthem."

Read More: Hitkidd Drops Female Rap Posse Cut Single, “You The Type”

[Via]