GloRilla and Hitkidd, the producer of her breakout song, “F.N.F.,” have been going back and forth on social media regarding a contract dispute over ownership of the hit song.

“So basically these folks are trying to take me to court over ‘FNF’ because they want to OWN the song, BUT they want to own the song to put it on this EP which both parties knew,” Hitkidd tweeted on Sunday.

He continued: “So tell me how you gone PUT ‘FNF’ in your contract without telling me, AFTER I told you & your MANAGER [every day] that we [were] in LA with Saweetie, that labels are going to try to sign you because of ‘FNF’ so watch out. I also told you to let me know when labels reach out so we can be on the same page, but you still went and signed my song without telling me.”

GloRilla inked a deal to join Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group record label over the summer, several months after the release of “F.N.F.”

GloRilla responded on social media, as caught by The Shade Room, writing that Hitkidd, “signed the song away the first week” without her knowledge before either of them knew how popular it would end up being. She added that she’s still got love for Hitkidd despite the disagreement.

Kadeem Phillips, founder of Power Entertainment and business associate of HitKidd, broke the situation down from his perspective, explaining that Kidd “gave up 50% of the masters and 50% of the publishing for FNF directly to Glo.”

He added: “We actually did everything to protect Glo from the industry and herself.”

“F.N.F.” peaked at #42 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the first charting song for both Hitkidd and GloRilla.

So basically these folks are trying to take me to court over “FNF” because they want to OWN the song, BUT they want to own the song to put it on this EP which both parties knew. So tell me how you gone PUT “FNF” in your contract without telling me, AFTER… — Hitkidd (@0hitkidd0) October 17, 2022

I did my best to protect you and the girls. This is only a portion of what I’ve been through. I’m bringing light to this before word get out like I’m the bad guy. I’m a stand up guy and I stand on business and morals. — Hitkidd (@0hitkidd0) October 17, 2022

