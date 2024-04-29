Coi Leray Theorizes Labels Are Behind Female Hip-Hop Beefs

BYCole Blake64 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Billboard Women In Music - Arrivals
Coi Leray at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Coi Leray thinks she knows who is instigating these beefs.

Coi Leray says she thinks music labels are running fan pages that instigate drama between female hip-hop artists on social media. She explained on Twitter that she can't understand why else so many artists would be feuding, despite not even being from the same region. Leray also asked whether it's the same for artists in other genres.

"Idk if you ask me it seem like these labels are behind the female controversy. They see it helps push the music, I wouldn’t be surprised if they the ones behind the fan pages," she wrote in one post. "Most of these female rappers not even from the same places !!!! Not from the same hoods….why are we beefing?" From there, Leray asked: "Do female pop stars have just as much beef as the female rappers?" When one fan put forth the idea of Katy Perry and Lady Gaga beefing, Leray responded: "I can’t. I just can’t."

Read More: Coi Leray Is Done Playing Games On "Can't Come Back"

Coi Leray Attends People's Choice Awards

Coi Leray at the People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024, in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Despite the innumerable amount of feuds going on in hip-hop right now, Leray recently told Forbes that she's focused on becoming the best version of herself she can be. “I have great intentions,” she told the outlet in March. “And I know that at the end of the day, if I just pushed myself to focus on becoming a better me whether it’s in my tone, my delivery, my attitude, my routine of waking up in the morning, waking up earlier, going to church every Sunday, writing in my journal, that’s how I got to this place now."

Coi Leray Speaks On Female Rap Beefs

The following day on Twitter, Leray also teased the direction of her next song. "This next song im releasing is about a girl named Coi who let liquor and weed heal her traumas. Shot after shot," she wrote.
"She just going on and on and on .. can’t wait till you hear it." Leray also dropped a new single, "Can't Come Back," on Friday. Be on the lookout for further updates on Coi Leray on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Coi Leray Is On A Journey To Becoming Her Best Self

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
2024 People's Choice AwardsMusicCoi Leray Grabs Fan's Attention With Raunchy New Selfie8.6K
Bill Tompkins Adrien Broner Jesse Vargas Boxing ArchiveMusicAdrien Broner Shoots His Shot With Coi Leray2.2K
Meta Presents New Campaign: It's Your WorldMusicCoi Leray Proposes All-Female Rap Song For First Number One Hip-Hop Hit Of 20232.4K
Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl PartyMusicCoi Leray Teases Fans With A Potential Name Change1138