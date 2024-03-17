Coi Leray Is On A Journey To Becoming Her Best Self

Coi Leray has certainly come a long way since her rise to fame, and according to her, it's all been intentional. During a recent interview with Forbes, the hitmaker chatted about how she keeps herself grounded amid her success and constantly strives to become a better version of herself. She revealed that aside from keeping people around who hold her accountable, she always pushes herself to improve.

“I have great intentions,” she began. “And I know that at the end of the day, if I just pushed myself to focus on becoming a better me whether it’s in my tone, my delivery, my attitude, my routine of waking up in the morning, waking up earlier, going to church every Sunday, writing in my journal, that’s how I got to this place now."

Coi Leray's Personal Evolution Wasn't An Accident

“I’m blessed to also have such amazing people in my life to keep me levelheaded," she also added. "So I’ll call them and be like ‘yo’ and if I’m in a place where I say something or do something, they’ll check me. They’ll check me in a way where they’ll be ‘you should have approached it in this way, you could have handled it like this’ and you know what, you’re right.” Fortunately, this approach also allows Coi to remain cool, calm, and collected even in the face of adversity. Last week, for example, she weighed in on the newly passed TikTok ban bill and didn't seem concerned at all.

"TikTok is not a streaming platform," she told Twitter/X followers. "And I never looked at it as one. I’m not worried. As long as you don’t take away Apple Music, Spotify, Soundcloud, Tidal, [Audiomack], YouTube Music, Amazon Music, I’m good. Music and the love I have for it, is forever." What do you think of Coi Leray sharing how she's working on becoming a better version of herself? Are you inspired? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

