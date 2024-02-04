Coi Leray Stuns With Pre-Grammys Gala Look & Celebrates Nominations

The 2024 Grammy Awards are right around the corner, and Coi Leray is celebrating her two nominations. Moreover, she posted a video on social media of her excitedly greeting (and inhaling) balloons that spell out "GRAMMY NOM," presumably in her hotel room. If you didn't already know, the Massachusetts rapper received nods in the Best Pop Dance Recording and Best Rap Performance categories. The latter is for her Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five-tributing jam, "Players," whereas the former is for the song "Baby Don't Hurt Me," which she assisted David Guetta and Anne-Marie on. Not only that, but these are Benzino's daughter's first-ever nominations from the Recording Academy.

Furthermore, we can't really call whether she'll win the Best Pop Dance Recording category; "Rush" by Troye Sivan is a big favorite. Nevertheless, that's not our niche, so who are we to say? What we can guess is that Coi Leray actually has a slight chance to win Best Rap Performance, given just how unique each nomination in that field is. Competitors include Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar's "The Hillbillies" and Black Thought's "Love Letter," and you can find our full predictions for the Recording Academy's hip-hop and R&B categories for 2024 here.

Read More: Coi Leray Goes Back And Forth With Lil Tay On Twitter Over Rap Beefs

Coi Leray Celebrates Two Grammy Noms

In addition, the 26-year-old also posted a video of her look at the Pre-Grammy Gala: a stunning, sparkling, tight-fitting, light cream dress. Ahead of the ceremony this afternoon (Sunday, February 4; 3:30PM EST for all awards and 8PM EST for the televised event), there are actually a lot of celebrities and nominees like Coi Leray taking the time to celebrate with no pressure. For example, Jay-Z recently hosted a pre-Grammys party in Hollywood with big names like Kim Kardashian and Quavo. It's a nice way to decompress before the big occasion.

The "Players" MC's Pre-Grammy Gala Look

Meanwhile, the "Bops" hitmaker often drives fans wild with her style, so it's no surprise that she popped off for this weekend. Do you think that she'll take home one or both of these awards or does she have better Grammy years ahead of her? However you may feel, let us know in the comments section down below. Also, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Coi Leray.

Read More: Coi Leray BTS Video Has Fans Falling For Her All Over Again