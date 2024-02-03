Coi Leray BTS Video Has Fans Falling For Her All Over Again

A video of Coi Leray prepping backstage has got her fans falling for her all over again. The video shows Leray in a flowery bra making last-minute adjustments to her outfit. A VHS-like filter has been thrown over the video to give it a cozy retro feel.

However, as mentioned, fans have gone absolutely wild over the video. "Love me some her 😍😍," one fan said. "If I’m waking up to You, I don’t ever wanna sleep again…," added another. "Aww, look at baby girl. Keep winning sweetheart. 🌞☺️🔥❣️," cheered on a third. What do you think of the video? Let us know in the comments.

Read More: Coi Leray Links Up With Her Father After He Sees Her Perform Live For The First Time

Did Coi Leray Inspire A Huge Jalen Brunson Performance?

Meanwhile, Knicks fans are crediting a recent massive performance by team star Jalen Brunson to Leray. With Leray pretty in pink courtside, Jalen Brunson balled out against the Wizards on January 18. Brunson dropped a 41/8/8 stat line in the 113-108 win. It was Brunson's fourth 40-point game of the season and his first since dropping a career-high 50 points against the Suns in December. However, fans were quick to joke that it was Leray's presence that spurred Brunson's big performance. Prior to the game against Washington, Brunson was averaging 25.9 points per game through the first seven games of January. Perhaps it was the presence of Leray that, as one X user put it, turned Brunson into "2001 Allen Iverson". However, on the other hand, he was playing against the Wizards.

Despite the big performance, Brunson did not receive much help from his teammates. Randle was the only other Knick to break 20 points while the bench combined for just seven points. Jordan Poole led the Wizards with 24 points. Meanwhile, Leray's close friend Kyle Kuzma had 15. At the time of writing, the Knicks are 32-17 on the season and currently occupy third place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Read More: Fake Video Of Coi Leray And Latto Fighting Goes Viral

[via]