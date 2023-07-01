Coi Leray Links Up With Her Father After He Sees Her Perform Live For The First Time

Coi Leray shone in a vibrant performance on the Sprite Stage at Rolling Live Miami on July 22. Amongst the hundreds of fans who showed out to see her perform was her father, Benzino. The founder of The Source, Benzino has been an influential figure in rap and music journalism since the late 90s. However, the pair have never had the best relationship, at least in the public eye. Leray has publicly spoke about how her family was at one time “broke” after Benzino reportedly lost control of The Source. Meanwhile, Benzino’s tendency to put his foot in his mouth has often run the risk of hurting Leray’s career.

“That’s why I never mentioned his name coming into this industry cause he can’t get over his past and don’t even realize how much he damaging when he does this stuff.” tweeted Coi. On top of not wanting to be viewed as a “nepo baby”, there have been a few other times when distancing herself from Benzino has seemed like a good idea. Benzino nearly cost Leray her verse of Nicki Minaj’s “Blick Blick” after leaking the news on Clubhouse.

Benzino Has Nothing But Pride For His Daughter

The pair, who have largely kept their relationship out of the news for the last year or so, linked up after Leray’s Rolling Loud performance. “Nothing to say, she’s amazing,” Benzino said after Leray asked him to join her post-set interview. You can say I’m biased but nobody doing it like her.” After a reporter asked Benzino what it meant to see his daughter perform, Leray cut in. “It means I’m done carrying this hip-hop legacy shit. We outside forever baby.”

It appears that the two are two fostering a positive and healthy relationship with one another. It’s something they have been working on for a while. Last year, Leray said she had taken Nicki Minaj’s advice on building that relationship. “…You have to respect your father…‘Regardless of what you’re going through bro, that’s your dad.” Nicki reportedly told Leray. Rolling Loud continues through July 23. Headliners for the final day include ASAP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, Bryson Tiller, Offset, and Lucki.

