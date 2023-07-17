father daughter
- MusicDess Dior's Father Pleads Guilty To Sexual AssaultAllegedly, the rapper tried to evict her father's former girlfriend and her daughter, whom he sexually assaulted, from their shared home.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj Speaks On Last Conversation With Her Late Father, Robert MarajThe Trinidadian MC recently spoke to Apple Music's Ebro Darden about how she and her dad were planning on meeting before tragedy struck.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureTravis Barker's Kids Alabama & Landon Get $150K G-Wagons From Rockstar Dad For ChristmasBesides Christmas, Alabama also celebrated her 18th birthday on December 24th.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicAri Fletcher's Father Breaks Silence On 28-Year Absence, Leaves Daughter With Unanswered QuestionsHer father blames his failed relationship as the reason he's been absent.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicBenzino & Coi Leray's Financial Beef: He Says She Tried To Embarrass HimThe rapper's father said that he doesn't feel embarrassed about asking her for money, but that he probably won't do it again.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureCoi Leray Didn't Sell Drugs Or Sleep In Cars, Benzino Insists Amid Father-Daughter TensionSince the "Trendsetter" suggested Benzino is "envious" of her success in an interview with Angie Martinez, he's had a lot to say about both women.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureStormi Webster Joins Travis Scott's "MAFIA" Performance During LA Tour StopThe 5-year-old looked nervous, but still, Trav was proud to have his daughter join him on the "Circus Maximus" Tour.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKanye West & North Hold Hands In Dubai, Ye Smiles While Talking With Fans: WatchWe're still waiting for updates on Ty Dolla and Yeezy's joint album, which seems to be put on pause – at least for the time being.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureAri Fletcher Has Heartfelt Conversation With Her Father, Their First-Ever MeetingIt was a difficult talk that the model and influencer didn't walk away very happy from, but hopefully it provided some closure.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearThe Game's Daughter Dons Crop Top For Halloween, Critics Suggest Teen Looks "Too Grown For Her Age""To all the fathers with beautiful daughters... I feel your pain," the West Coast rapper wrote while proudly showing off his little girl on IG.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearNorth West's Halloween Costume Epically Pays Homage To Ye's "Graduation" EraKimye's eldest daughter is easily one of her dad's biggest fans.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJay-Z Says Blue Ivy Finally Sees Him As A Cool Dad NowWe can't see Hov as anything less than a polar bear's toenails, although to be fair, he's never told us to eat our veggies.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Hit With Absent Father Label By Daughter After Diss TrackTori is once again hitting out at her father's behavior.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureYung Miami Says Saucy Santana's ATL Club Exit Is How She Acts When "Papi" Calls, Turns Up With Her DadSantana was the only one amongst his friends wise enough to flee the scene of the fight before police got involved.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsBritney Spears Reportedly Looking To Reconcile With Estranged FatherWhen one door closes, another one appears to open.By Ben Mock
- SportsChad Johnson Is Offering A Course On "Women's Upkeep"Ocho Cinco is looking to teach other men how to care for the women in their lives.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsCoi Leray Links Up With Her Father After He Sees Her Perform Live For The First TimeThings between Coi and Benzino seem pretty good right now.By Ben Mock
- LifeBoosie Badazz Plans To Donate Daughter's Car Amid Their Social Media SpatBoosie was accused of taking back the car he gifted to his daughter, Tori, while she was out of state this past weekend.By Hayley Hynes