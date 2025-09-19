Stefon Diggs Demands Paternity Test After Model's Accusations

Jun 10, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) speaks to the media after minicamp held in the WIN Field House at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Although Stefon Diggs is dealing with a paternity dispute, he's also very excited to be expecting a child with Cardi B.

Stefon Diggs has apparently been dealing with a paternity dispute for almost a year now, but it came to light this month. For those unaware, model Aileen Lopera, who also goes by Lord Gisselle on social media, claimed in a December 2024 petition in Los Angeles that he is the father of her five-month-old baby girl, Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera.

Furthermore, she launched this filing about five months before Charliee was born. According to court documents reportedly obtained by PEOPLE, the NFL player responded in court by saying he wants a DNA test to confirm the child's parentage. Whereas Lopera wants sole physical and legal custody if he's the father, plus visitation rights, he seeks joint custody in both aspects and joint payment of incurred expenses like pregnancy matters, legal fees, and birth costs.

This news follows another baby update for Stefon Diggs. He and his partner Cardi B recently revealed that they're expecting a child together, and Diggs hopes it's a boy. Congratulations to the happy couple, although we imagine this paternity dispute has brought up some difficult conversations and considerations.

Read More: Cardi B Confirms Her Pregnancy Won't Impact "Little Miss Drama" Tour

Stefon Diggs Paternity Lawsuit
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) walks towards the sideline before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nevertheless, we have to wait and see how all of this plays out in court, if it even goes deep into a legal dispute. Maybe the test results come back and this scenario fades away, or more back-and-forth motions conflict. Still, it seems like both parties just want to get down to the facts.

Elsewhere, Stefon Diggs and Cardi B's relationship has been heartening for fans to witness. He recently gifted her a massive, truckload-sized bouquet of roses to celebrate the release of her long-awaited new album, Am I The Drama?

As such, there's a lot going on in their lives right now, whether in exciting or more difficult ways. But as long as they support each other, we imagine they feel confident in handling their business.

Sometimes, Stefon Diggs might catch flack over this, but that's just the result of petty breakups and social media hatred for certain celebrities. When it comes to this paternity matter, hopefully he can attend to it in a more private, amicable way.

Read More: Cardi B Reveals If She’d Get Married Again After Messy Offset Divorce

