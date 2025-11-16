Stefon Diggs Sues Christopher Blake Griffith For Sexual Assault Claims

Stefon Diggs Lawsuit Chris Blake Griffith Sexual Assault
New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs talks with a sidelines reporter before the Bills home game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Oct. 5, 2025. © Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cardi B's boo Stefon Diggs was accused by Chris Blake Griffith, a reported stylist and influencer, of sexual assault back in October.

Stefon Diggs is facing some family drama amid some reports about his newborn son with Cardi B and her divorce from Offset. However, he finally took a more persistent narrative to court, as he sued Christopher Blake Griffith for defamation according to TMZ.

Griffith is a reported former stylist and social media influencer who accused Diggs of sexually assaulting him in his Maryland home in May of 2023. He claimed that the NFL player drugged him, sexually assaulted him, and conspired to kill him to keep his alleged sexuality a secret. Griffith previously sued Diggs' brother Darez for his colleagues attacking him in an elevator in October of 2024. According to TMZ, Darez pleaded guilty to felony grand theft and received a two-year probation sentence.

As for this current situation, according to the outlet, Stefon Diggs filed this defamation lawsuit on October 1 and called Chris Blake Griffith's allegations false. He claimed that he and Griffith hung out with some friends in Washington D.C. before going to his house. The New England Patriots player claimed he went to his bedroom and that his assistant asked Griffith to leave, ending the night.

Read More: Stefon Diggs’ DNA Test Proves He’s The Father Of Instagram Model’s Child

Christopher Blake Griffith Lawsuit
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots
Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Christopher Blake Griffith's lawyer Jake Lebowitz reportedly responded to this lawsuit. "Mr. Griffith is looking forward to showing the world in Court that regardless of the fairy tale fabricated by Mr. Diggs' high-priced New York Lawyers, he is the victim of Mr. Diggs' unwanted sexual advances and his brother's violent attacks," he stated.

These Stefon Diggs allegations go way back, as Griffith has been talking about this online for over a year at this point. We will see how this lawsuit goes and whether or not there will be more legal action tied to this situation.

Elsewhere, Stefon Diggs and Cardi B are welcoming parenthood despite all the drama surrounding the Offset divorce right now. Also, there are some other legal battles in the gossip realm for them to fight.

As such, it might be difficult to keep one's head up when so much good and bad news conflicts with each other. But Diggs seems ready to defend his name, so we'll see what comes of this.

Read More: Stefon Diggs' Friendship With Offset's Alleged Side Chick Causes Fan Debate

