Stefon Diggs' Friendship With Offset's Alleged Side Chick Causes Fan Debate

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1165 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Stefon Diggs Friends Offset Alleged Side Chick Hip Hop News
Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) walks towards the sideline before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Just like all the other drama around Cardi B, Stefon Diggs, and Offset, take these allegations around Pree with a grain of salt.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have been flaunting their relationship for months now, and they've been happy to let a lot of narratives and speculations about them roll off their shoulders. As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, it seems like an alleged connection to Offset is causing another wave of drama that they will probably shrug off.

Specifically, based on some alleged since-deleted Instagram Story posts, fans resurfaced the friendship between the NFL player and Cardi's ex's alleged side chick, a woman by the name of Pree. She supposedly posted a picture of him on her Story with the caption "A piece of my heart [red heart emoji] @stefondiggs thank you for always having my back no matter what." Diggs allegedly reposted this and wrote "Forever and ever Preeski."

Fans in the comments section of the Instagram post below brought up how fans already knew this info, pointing to other social media or real-life interactions. Others got messy and assumed this would impact Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' relationship, but nothing new really emerged. As such, take everything here with a grain of salt, as it seems like this might be a mountain out of a molehill in fans' eyes.

Read More: Mobb Deep Is Infinite: Havoc On Prodigy’s Legacy, The Alchemist’s Evolution & What Hip-Hop Would Be Like Without “Shook Ones”

Cardi B New Album

Whether or not the former Migo really had a fling with Pree is up in the air, but fans still have a lot to speculate on. Since the couple hasn't really clapped back at every single narrative about them, we doubt they will address this outright. Still, anything could change.

In the meantime, Stefon Diggs is dealing with more serious accusations, namely back-and-forth legal claims of assault with former partner Mulan Hernandez. We will see where that battle goes, as that's separate to a lot of the Cardi B-related gossip that they face.

In her case, she just released her new album AM I THE DRAMA? and is basking in its success, save for a few beefs with fellow femcees that dominated the headlines as of late. Storylines like these are nothing new, but we will see if this recent Instagram Stories update results in some more assessments and responses.

Read More: Cardi B Alludes To Stefon Diggs’ Paternity Suit With Funny Comment

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards Relationships Cardi B Addresses Rumors She’s Romantically Involved With Stefon Diggs 16.7K
Cardi B Cheating Accusations Stefon Diggs Hip Hop News Gossip Cardi B Seems To Respond To Cheating Accusations Against Stefon Diggs 16.0K
US-ENTERTAINMENT-IMPACT AWARDS Relationships Cardi B Claims God Told Her To Give Stefon Diggs A Chance 4.3K
Cardi B Stefon Diggs Instagram Official Hip Hop News Sports Cardi B's Famous Friends Cheer Her On After Making Stefon Diggs Romance Instagram-Official 4.5K
Comments 0