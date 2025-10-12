Stefon Diggs' Friendship With Offset's Alleged Side Chick Causes Fan Debate

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have been flaunting their relationship for months now, and they've been happy to let a lot of narratives and speculations about them roll off their shoulders. As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, it seems like an alleged connection to Offset is causing another wave of drama that they will probably shrug off.

Specifically, based on some alleged since-deleted Instagram Story posts, fans resurfaced the friendship between the NFL player and Cardi's ex's alleged side chick, a woman by the name of Pree. She supposedly posted a picture of him on her Story with the caption "A piece of my heart [red heart emoji] @stefondiggs thank you for always having my back no matter what." Diggs allegedly reposted this and wrote "Forever and ever Preeski."

Fans in the comments section of the Instagram post below brought up how fans already knew this info, pointing to other social media or real-life interactions. Others got messy and assumed this would impact Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' relationship, but nothing new really emerged. As such, take everything here with a grain of salt, as it seems like this might be a mountain out of a molehill in fans' eyes.

Cardi B New Album

Whether or not the former Migo really had a fling with Pree is up in the air, but fans still have a lot to speculate on. Since the couple hasn't really clapped back at every single narrative about them, we doubt they will address this outright. Still, anything could change.

In the meantime, Stefon Diggs is dealing with more serious accusations, namely back-and-forth legal claims of assault with former partner Mulan Hernandez. We will see where that battle goes, as that's separate to a lot of the Cardi B-related gossip that they face.