Model Claims Stefon Diggs Fathered Her Baby Months Before Cardi B Pregnancy

Cardi B recently revealed that she and Stefon Diggs are expecting a child together amid the rollout for her new album, "Am I The Drama?"

After Cardi B and her former partner Offset blasted each other online, they went on their own paths, with the former ending up in a relationship with Stefon Diggs. In fact, the two recently announced that they're expecting a child, but there is more drama in this department than they expected.

According to TMZ Sports, model Aileen Lopera (who goes by Lord Gisselle on social media) filed a petition in Los Angeles court claiming that the NFL player is the father of her April-born, five-month-old daughter. Reportedly, this stems from accusations in a December 2024 petition in L.A. County.

Diggs' lawyer Tullo Mumtaz did not have a comment on this accusation when reportedly asked by the publication. On the other hand, Lopera's attorney issued a statement to The U.S. Sun this week. "My client looks forward to the day Mr. Diggs acknowledges and provides for his infant daughter in Los Angeles," Tamar Arminak reportedly expressed.

The New England Patriot has one other child, an eight-year-old girl named Nova. This drama comes amid the rollout for his boo Cardi B's new album, Am I The Drama?

Cardi B Stefon Diggs Pregnancy

Aileen Lopera's initial petition reportedly got a response from Stefon Diggs back in July of this year, saying that he didn't know for sure if the girl was his. As such, he reportedly requested genetic testing to settle the matter.

However, a judge signed a stipulation on July 17, 2025 that indicated requirements for both Diggs and Lopera to participate in genetic testing. Whether or not they took the tests, or if those test results are already available, is unclear at press time.

According to The U.S. Sun, the model wants legal and physical custody of the child (with him only having visitation rights) and also seeks his monetary coverage for pregnancy expenses, birth expenses, and legal fees. Diggs reportedly wants joint legal and physical custody if he is the father, as well as "joint payment of reasonable expenses of pregnancy and birth and attorney's fees and costs."

As for Stefon Diggs' new chapter with Cardi B, he hopes that their child is a boy.

