Stefon Diggs’ DNA Test Proves He’s The Father Of Instagram Model’s Child

BY Caroline Fisher 421 Views
Stefon Diggs DNA Test Gossip News
Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Brian Fluharty / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Stefon Diggs is currently expecting a child with Cardi B, who he first went public with at a Knicks game in May.

Cardi B is currently expecting her fourth child following a messy split from her ex, Offset. The child's father is none other than Stefon Diggs, who she first went public with at a New York Knicks playoff game in May. They both appear to be looking forward to the little one's arrival, but unfortunately, their situation just became all the more complicated.

In December of last year, Diggs was sued by Instagram model Aileen Lopera, who goes by Lord Gisselle. She alleged that he's the father of her daughter Charlie, who she gave birth to this April. At first, Diggs denied this, though he later agreed to a DNA test.

Now, the results of that DNA test have come back, confirming that he is Charlie's biological father. “The paternity has been confirmed," Lopera’s attorney Tamar Arminak told The U.S. Sun. "Mr. Diggs is the father of the child.”

While Diggs has not publicly addressed the paternity results, Arminak claims that he and Lopera are looking to reach a healthy co-parenting agreement.

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cardi hasn't addressed the paternity results either, though she did allude to Lopera's claims during a livestream in September. She did so with a reference to Shirley Brown’s 1974 track, “Woman to Woman.”

“Hello Barbara, this is Shirley, yeah, it’s me. Yeah, that’s your baby daddy, b*tch. Yeah, that’s my baby daddy too, girl. Well, what now? I don’t f*ckin know. We’ll figure it out, b*tch," she said.

Cardi's due date has not been made public, but at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards this week, Diggs indicated that it's not far off. “It’s supposed to happen real soon,” he explained. “So, wish us both luck.” He also revealed that the two of them are having a boy, who he "can't wait" to train with.

