Cardi B & Robert Kraft Cheer On Stefon Diggs Amid Femcee's Patriots Fandom

Cardi B may be from the Bronx, but it looks like she's going to have to develop a strong love for the New England Patriots fast. They're currently playing against the Atlanta Falcons at press time, and she's right there alongside Patriots owner Robert Kraft. They're cheering her boo Stefon Diggs on, and the New York City femcee even did his celly when the cameras were on her.

Complex Music caught a clip on Twitter of Kraft and Cardi watching the game, and it looks like she was having a great time. We'll see if this results in a win for New England soon (the game's 24-14 in their favor as of writing this). But elsewhere, she also has another request to be a part of the Patriots family.

Victoria Gibson and Jayda Kamryn Hawkins uploaded a video on Instagram on the former's account with a message for the "Pretty & Petty" star, as caught by AllHipHop. Victoria's married to New England running back Antonio Gibson, whereas Jayda is with Jaylinn Hawkins. They extended an invitation for her to join their tailgates, connect other Patriots WAGs (wives and girlfriends), and be a part of the community.

Robert Kraft And Cardi B

We'll see if Cardi accepts anytime soon, although it looks like she's well on her way. After all, sitting next to a New England sports business tycoon will probably have a significant effect. Maybe Robert Kraft had some advice, insights, or they just had a good time watching some football.

However, despite these happy times, Cardi B's still dealing with romantic fallout. Her turbulent split from her ex husband Offset continues to cause question marks among their fandoms. For example, some bars seemingly aimed at Cardi and Stefon Diggs on his new album Haunted By Fame caused a stir on the timeline. Sadly, it looks like they are no closer to an amicable dynamic online.

With new music from Cardi B coming soon – or so she says – we will see how this and other narratives develop. Throughout it all, at least she can have a ball watching her partner do his thing on the field, and maybe she'll be calling Tom Brady the second coming of Christ before we know it.