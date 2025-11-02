Cardi B & Robert Kraft Cheer On Stefon Diggs Amid Femcee's Patriots Fandom

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 368 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cardi B Robert Kraft Cheer Stefon Diggs Patriots Hip Hop News
Cardi B will perform July 30 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Cardi B Indianapolis. © Shelley Mays/Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Wives and girlfriends of New England Patriots players want Cardi B to join the family and show her love for Stefon Diggs through some fandom.

Cardi B may be from the Bronx, but it looks like she's going to have to develop a strong love for the New England Patriots fast. They're currently playing against the Atlanta Falcons at press time, and she's right there alongside Patriots owner Robert Kraft. They're cheering her boo Stefon Diggs on, and the New York City femcee even did his celly when the cameras were on her.

Complex Music caught a clip on Twitter of Kraft and Cardi watching the game, and it looks like she was having a great time. We'll see if this results in a win for New England soon (the game's 24-14 in their favor as of writing this). But elsewhere, she also has another request to be a part of the Patriots family.

Victoria Gibson and Jayda Kamryn Hawkins uploaded a video on Instagram on the former's account with a message for the "Pretty & Petty" star, as caught by AllHipHop. Victoria's married to New England running back Antonio Gibson, whereas Jayda is with Jaylinn Hawkins. They extended an invitation for her to join their tailgates, connect other Patriots WAGs (wives and girlfriends), and be a part of the community.

Read More: Cardi B Complains About "Poor People" Who Voted For Donald Trump

Robert Kraft And Cardi B

We'll see if Cardi accepts anytime soon, although it looks like she's well on her way. After all, sitting next to a New England sports business tycoon will probably have a significant effect. Maybe Robert Kraft had some advice, insights, or they just had a good time watching some football.

However, despite these happy times, Cardi B's still dealing with romantic fallout. Her turbulent split from her ex husband Offset continues to cause question marks among their fandoms. For example, some bars seemingly aimed at Cardi and Stefon Diggs on his new album Haunted By Fame caused a stir on the timeline. Sadly, it looks like they are no closer to an amicable dynamic online.

With new music from Cardi B coming soon – or so she says – we will see how this and other narratives develop. Throughout it all, at least she can have a ball watching her partner do his thing on the field, and maybe she'll be calling Tom Brady the second coming of Christ before we know it.

Read More: Cardi B Claims She Confronted Angela Yee About Armon Wiggins Interview

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.2K
Cardi B Stefon Diggs Troll IG BBL Smell Rumor Hip Hop News Sports Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Troll Each Other On IG Over BBL Smell Rumor 14.5K
cardi b stefon diggs Relationships Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Relationship Timeline 8.6K
US-ENTERTAINMENT-IMPACT AWARDS Relationships Cardi B Claims God Told Her To Give Stefon Diggs A Chance 4.4K
Comments 0