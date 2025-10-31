It seems like Offset's body was taken over by an evil spirit this Halloween because he's changing his tune on Cardi B. If you remember on his third solo LP from earlier this year, KIARI, he closed it out with "Move On." He used that song as a way to apologize for his wrongdoings during their marriage.

It ended horribly, with Cardi B initiating a divorce and numerous shots being traded online. But after causing that raucous, Offset stated that he just wanted to go their separate ways, amicably. "I'm tryna move on in peace (Peace) / I'm tryna move on (Move on) / Happy for you, why you ain't happy for me? (Happy for me)."

But it appears that plan he put in motion didn't work for him. So, on his surprise new project, HAUNTED BY FAME, Offset choose violence instead. He gets some licks in on Cardi B's new man, Stefon Diggs, who's soon to be a father to her fourth child.

"How the f*ck you leave Jordan for Rodman? (Huh?)," he raps on the first verse of "NO SWEAT." "You a fool if you think that I'm hurt (Hurt) / You ain't happy, I know how it work (Woo) / How you married and still givin' birth? (Hey) / Get some help, b*tch, you goin' berserk (Hey)."

Offset New Album

It's a pretty brutal and petty dig at the femcee and Cardi B fans are letting the rapper hear it online. "Being worried about your estranged wife moving on is nuts," one user on X writes in Kurrco's comment section. "sign the divorce papers offsh*t," another harshly types.

Overall, this a drastic change in tone for Offset just a couple of months later. He's publicly admitted to regretting how he treated Cardi B in interviews as well. However, it seems that anger and hatred is still alive and well.

As we said earlier, these lyrics surfaced on his second LP of 2025, HAUNTED BY FAME. Announced about 24 hours ago on his social media, it had many fans hyped, but especially for one reason in particular. If you remember back on this day in 2017, Offset, 21 Savage, and Metro Boomin dropped Without Warning. It went to be a trap classic and one of the most nostalgic releases in the last decade.