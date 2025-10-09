Offset Reveals His One Regret About Marriage To Cardi B

Offset is being completely honest about his up-and-down relationship with Cardi B. In his sit-down with Keke Palmer on Baby, This is Keke Palmer, he admits that he has some serious regrets. The biggest one of all? "I should’ve respected her way more, you know what I mean?"

He adds, "I made bad decisions as a man, like stepping out," alluding to his infidelity issues. The former Migos rapper reveals that was what led to Cardi B filing for divorce last July.

"That’s why when she left, I had to take that on the chin," he shares. "I was being selfish, you know what I mean? And I can say that as a man. I’m a grown man."

Overall, "I was definitely not perfect in the situation. I made a lot of mistakes. [There’s] a lot of things that I did wrong. She did things that was wrong."

This is not the only time in recent weeks that Offset has been open about his faults with the femcee. On his new solo album, KIARI, he "takes the blame" on its closer, "Move On."

However, Cardi B didn't really find it to be much of an apology track, especially with him calling her out for not cooking and following rules.

Offset & Cardi B Relationship

"I laughed. You let the world think what they want to think. People see what's up. I don't bother nobody. They can't prove I bother them," she said on The Breakfast Club.

Addressing the cooking line directly, she added that it didn't get under her skin. "No because you know that. But now you got all these b*tches that cook for you, why you still bothering me?"

Cardi B has moved on with Stefon Diggs in the last year. Their relationship, while experiencing some detours and wild headlines, has gone well. They are expecting their first child together, which will be Cardi's fourth.