Even though Offset and Cardi B aren't a pair anymore, he's still showing his support for his ex-wife. As you all probably know by now, she is gearing up for her highly anticipated comeback album. Her sophomore effort, AM I THE DRAMA?, will arrive on September 19.

It will put an end to the eight-year drought the Bardi Gang has had to endure since receiving Invasion of Privacy. Some have reacted a little negatively to the some of the tracks, especially because older releases in "Up" and "WAP" will be on the record.

Some believe she's trying to inflate the project's success, so it charts well after its first week of being out on the market. But Offset isn't joining in on the bashing and instead is standing behind her and hoping that she succeeds.

In a recent interview with TMZ Hip Hop, he was first asked about the positive reception his album KIARI has been seeing across the board. It did do fairly well on the charts too, slotting in inside the top 20. The outlet wanted to know if he thinks that it's an album of the year contender, which he agreed with claiming it to be his best work.

Offset & Cardi B Drama

After that he was asked if Cardi B's record will see similar praise. Offset responded, "For sure... Ws." However, the interviewer prodded further, asking him if they will compete for awards. To that he said, "Never, never, nah. I just want all peace, man. I want all of us to win, everybody gotta win."

He also said he's going to support her album because he believes her "sh*t hard" and that she's "going to do a big one too."

Interestingly, though, these healthy comments come after he seemingly took some shots at her new man, Stefon Diggs. After a mediocre performance against the Las Vegas Raiders in a week one loss, he wrote "Trash [laughing emoji]" but with no image or video.