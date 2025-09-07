Cardi B Sells Copies Of "Am I The Drama?" On The Streets Of Manhattan In Comedic Clip

Cardi B brought it back to the old days. In a move that feels like both a tribute to hip-hop’s Golden Era and a nod to her fellow New Yorkers, she was spotted on the streets of Manhattan personally selling copies of her upcoming album, Am I The Drama? to fans. In a clip posted to her Instagram, she showed off the different editions of her album. She wore a Rastacap, waved incense, and blasted Bob Marley to drive the bit home.

"My label said I gotta get out in these streets and sell this album," she captioned the post. The post got laughs from Cardi's celebrity friends and fans alike. Ebro asked if she was selling essential oils in addition to the album. Tyla simply said "girl," adding some laughing emojis. Kehlani replied to Cardi's post with "sick hoodie twin," as Cardi wore a Kehlani hoodie in the comedic clip. Producer Jay Versace joked about the black SUV right behind her.

The comedic clip is a familiar sight for New York City residents. The exaggerated prices were a nice touch, as Cardi's album is not $50 but people will try to get one over on an unaware civilian. It is a funny example of Cardi not forgetting where she came from, and the fans loved the jokes.

Cardi B Am I The Drama?