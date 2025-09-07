Cardi B Sells Copies Of "Am I The Drama?" On The Streets Of Manhattan In Comedic Clip

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Cardi B during her 420 Party at Whisper on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Cardi B took to the streets of Manhattan in a funny bit depicting her selling copies of the new album ahead of its release.

Cardi B brought it back to the old days. In a move that feels like both a tribute to hip-hop’s Golden Era and a nod to her fellow New Yorkers, she was spotted on the streets of Manhattan personally selling copies of her upcoming album, Am I The Drama? to fans. In a clip posted to her Instagram, she showed off the different editions of her album. She wore a Rastacap, waved incense, and blasted Bob Marley to drive the bit home.

"My label said I gotta get out in these streets and sell this album," she captioned the post. The post got laughs from Cardi's celebrity friends and fans alike. Ebro asked if she was selling essential oils in addition to the album. Tyla simply said "girl," adding some laughing emojis. Kehlani replied to Cardi's post with "sick hoodie twin," as Cardi wore a Kehlani hoodie in the comedic clip. Producer Jay Versace joked about the black SUV right behind her.

The comedic clip is a familiar sight for New York City residents. The exaggerated prices were a nice touch, as Cardi's album is not $50 but people will try to get one over on an unaware civilian. It is a funny example of Cardi not forgetting where she came from, and the fans loved the jokes.

Cardi B Am I The Drama?

Cardi B recently confirmed that she will begin preparing for her tour after the album drops, amid a new batch of pregnancy speculation in recent weeks. The Bronx rapper has never been on a full-length arena tour, as her run in 2019 primarily consisted of festival dates. It has been nearly seven years since her debut album released, and it will be exciting to see if she can make another big event out of it in the same way she did the first time around.

