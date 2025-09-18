Cardi B Gives DoorDashers Early Access To New Album "Am I The Drama?"

Whether it's avoiding a rat on the New York City subway or selling her new album Am I The Drama? on the street, Cardi B and her team have engaged in a lot of creative promotional practices for this rollout. One of the most unique so far is easily her collaboration with DoorDash, which seems to have paid off in a big way for delivery drivers.

In a clip caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, you can see a DoorDash biker blasting the Bronx superstar's new album, specifically a previously teased snippet of "Bodega Baddie." It's a rambunctious merengue flip, but maybe this doesn't necessarily mean DoorDashers have the whole LP. After all, this was a snippet before this move. Nevertheless, the full-length's sale on the platform suggests otherwise, and bumping the album on a busy street commute is a very cool strategy.

Elsewhere, Cardi B's other new album details set everything up for listeners to dive into in just a couple of hours (Friday, September 19). She recently revealed the full tracklist for the record, which includes features like Kehlani, Janet Jackson, and Cash Cobain.

Cardi B New Album

We will see soon enough if DoorDashers knew about this tracklist before us, as this might not be the extent of this collaborative partnership. Call it coincidence or calculation, but either way, it's heartening to see unique hype form around Cardi B's Am I The Drama? comeback in unorthodox, fun, and engaging ways.

What's more is that even other MCs are supporting Cardi B... Although one recent example might be more patronizing or condescending in some fans' eyes. We're talking about Young Thug's recent message to her after he pushed his new album UY SCUTI back a week. It was set to drop the same day as Cardi's project.

"Yall know I wasn't dropping Friday," he tweeted. "It's a ladies day [red heart emoji] do yo s**t @iamcardib." "And you better step next week …you got this, You know this !!" she responded.