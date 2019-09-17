delivery
- LifeChrisean Rock's Water Broke Days Ago She Says During Delivery Room Live StreamEarlier in the afternoon, a nurse confirmed that the soon-to-be mother was 4cm dilated already. By Hayley Hynes
- TVKylie Jenner Reveals Kris Jenner Helped Deliver Stormi: "She Fully Took My Baby Out Of The Vagina"While chatting with James Corden on his late-night show, the socialite shared that she and Travis Scott still haven't settled on a name for their son.By Hayley Hynes
- TechUber Is Adding A Surcharge To Cover Rising Gas PricesUber is adding new surcharge on fares and deliveries to account for rising gas prices.By Cole Blake
- GramSnoop Dogg Faces Lawsuit After Calling Out UberEats Driver On IGThe UberEats driver says he fears for his family's safety after Snoop Dogg broadcasted his first name and license plate in a January Instagram post. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureWiz Khalifa Launches "HotBox By Wiz" Delivery-Only RestaurantThe rapper launched his new chain of virtual restaurants today.By Dre D.
- FoodGrubhub Releases Most Popular Food Trends Of 2020Grubhub's data compiled over the last year shows a dramatic rise in the popularity of the spicy chicken sandwich.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureUber To Buy Postmates In Multi-Billion Dollar DealUber Eats is looking to be the market's leading food-delivering service. By Madusa S.
- RandomAmazon Delivery Driver Caught Peeing In The DrivewayAn Amazon delivery man was captured on video urinating in the driveway after reportedly getting locked out of his van.By Alex Zidel
- RandomThe Weeknd's Shocking Postmates Order History RevealedThe Weeknd is the latest celebrity to be profiled on Postmates' "The Receipt" segment, and his spending stats are astronmical.By Lynn S.
- FoodMcDonald's Is Selling One-Cent Big Macs This WeekMcDonald's and Door Dash team up to deliver a million Big Macs.By Aron A.
- RandomClose To $550K Worth Of Ecstasy Delivered To Couple's Home By MistakeImagine.By Chantilly Post
- MusicLizzo Apologizes For Shaming Postmates Food Thief: I'll "Be More Responsible"Lizzo promises to be better. By Chantilly Post
- AnticsLizzo Accuses Postmates Driver Of Stealing Her Food & Gets Dragged HardLizzo's complaint left a lot of people angry at her.By Alex Zidel