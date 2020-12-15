album promo
- MusicFreddie Gibbs's "SSS" Billboards Appear In New York, Chicago & L.A.Freddie Gibbs teases the "SSS Casino" as fans demand the release of his next studio album. By Aron A.
- MusicSnoop Dogg Seen With Slick Rick & DaBaby Ahead Of "Bacc On Death Row" AlbumSnoop's new album is set to drop on Feb. 13.By Thomas Galindo
- MusicShenseea Gushes Over "Lick" Success, Explains Title Of Upcoming "Alpha" AlbumShenseea's "Lick" with Megan Thee Stallion is a huge moment for her.By Thomas Galindo
- MusicRick Ross Has Genius Marketing Strategy For New AlbumRick Ross is promoting his new album on Garda trucks across the country.By Alex Zidel
- MusicPop Smoke's "Faith" Album Tracklist RevealedPop Smoke's team takes a unique route in revealing the tracklist for "Faith." By Aron A.
- MusicPop Smoke's Self-Titled Album Promo Posters Are Popping UpThe second posthumous album from Pop Smoke is set to drop on July 16th.
By Aron A.
- GramTikToker Accuses Madonna Of Photoshopping Her Face Onto Her BodyAmelia Goldie just wanted to be credited for her photo. By hnhh
- MusicPhora Strikes Back At Playboi Carti With A Revenge Billboard VandalizationThe battle of the billboards continues. By Karlton Jahmal