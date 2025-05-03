Trippie Redd Seems To Deny Rumors He Leaked Fake Future Messages To Promote His Album

Future denied the veracity of his alleged leaked messages with Trippie Redd's alleged new flame outright, so who's telling the truth here?

Trippie Redd is a massive fan of Future, yet their multiple collaborations together could not prevent some alleged drama brewing between them. For those unaware, this debacle concerns a set of alleged leaked Fewtch text messages with Trippie's alleged new flame.

The Atlanta rapper denied these messages were actually true in a series of social media posts. "This a fake text btw.. [facepalm emoji] insane," he wrote in an Instagram comment, adding more responses on his Twitter page.

"I stay out the mix still get thrown in fake news, people trying to use me for promo is goofy," Pluto tweeted, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk. "Anyone can put a name and say I text.. stop posting false s**t." The publication also pointed out some inconsistencies suggesting the messages are fake.

The woman in question, though, has another story. In a social media clip, she explains to someone how she sent some messages to Trippie Redd, who then allegedly sent these presumably fake texts to his management and leaked them to get clout ahead of his upcoming album.

However, now Trippie has his own side of the story too, denying he leaked the supposedly fake messages. Per No Jumper on Twitter, he posted a simple block of text to his Instagram Story: "Fake news." So who's telling the truth here?

Read More: Future Pays Tribute To Young Scooter By Tweeting Out Iconic "Blow a Bag" Lyrics

Future Trippie Redd Collabs

We may never know, but what we do know is Future and Trippie Redd's collaborative history. They have a few tracks on the latter's Pegasus album and on his MANSION MUZIK LP, and the Ohio native's admiration for Hendrix has always been well-documented.

With that in mind, we will see if this situation ever gets some clarity or impacts their collaborative relationship. It's part of Trippie's ongoing romantic drama these days, so maybe the storyline has other focuses to tackle.

As for the "Stick Talk" spitter, he's busy focusing on other collaborations and endeavors. For example, Future dropped his "Money On Money" verse assisting his frequent collaborator Young Thug with his comeback single after the YSL RICO trial. He rarely addresses online narratives, so to even get these denials regarding this alleged leaked message drama was surprising.

Read More: Trippie Redd Claps Back At Kanye West For Claiming To Have Invented Rage Music

