Trippie Redd Posts Random Woman After Coi Leray's Gender Reveal Of Their Child

Trippie Redd is causing confusion with his latest Instagram post this weekend. The reason why is because it involves some mystery woman with no context. Captured by The Shade Room, the picture shows the woman posing in front of a massive mirror that's possibly in Trippie Redd's bedroom.
The caption alongside her showing off her backside reads, "Should I clean my room ? ." The comments also seem to be turned off. Overall, it's just a bizarre way to describe the photo that may or may not even be directly from Trippie Redd. This could very well be a screenshot of this person's post to social media.
No one really knows and it's just another thing that we presume is leaving Coi Leray fans fuming. But this isn't all in the last 24 hours. Per the outlet, a tweet about possibly having the same birthday as his future daughter set folks off. "Yall my daughter tryna share my bday lol that’s gone be her damn day now😅💅."
With the temperature already being what it is with Trippie Redd, many let him hear it. "Im mad she gotta share her damn baby wit you 😂😂," one Shade Room commenter clapped back. "Hope she’s born the day after," another harshly and savagely replies.
Coi Leray Trippie Redd Breakup
This tweet follows up on Coi Leray's Easter-themed gender reveal/photoshoot. "GIRL MOM 🥹💖🥰💗" she wrote. Next month will mark nine months that the Massachusetts femcee has been harboring her baby girl so stay tuned on that in May. Coi has been embracing her future motherhood every step of the way despite the alleged infidelity committed by Trippie, though.
Yes, she went through an emotional stretch by dropping some sad R&B jams. But from the outside, she looks more than ready to embark on this parental journey with or without a man by her side. It has been four months since Coi broke the news that she and Redd were done.
