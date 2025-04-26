Trippie Redd Posts Random Woman After Coi Leray's Gender Reveal Of Their Child

It's still not 100% known if Trippie Redd did cheat on Coi Leray, but this post may be the confirmation folks have been looking for.

Yes, she went through an emotional stretch by dropping some sad R&B jams. But from the outside, she looks more than ready to embark on this parental journey with or without a man by her side. It has been four months since Coi broke the news that she and Redd were done.

This tweet follows up on Coi Leray's Easter-themed gender reveal/photoshoot. "GIRL MOM 🥹💖🥰💗" she wrote. Next month will mark nine months that the Massachusetts femcee has been harboring her baby girl so stay tuned on that in May. Coi has been embracing her future motherhood every step of the way despite the alleged infidelity committed by Trippie, though.

No one really knows and it's just another thing that we presume is leaving Coi Leray fans fuming. But this isn't all in the last 24 hours. Per the outlet, a tweet about possibly having the same birthday as his future daughter set folks off. "Yall my daughter tryna share my bday lol that’s gone be her damn day now😅💅🩷🩷."

The caption alongside her showing off her backside reads, "Should I clean my room ? 🩷." The comments also seem to be turned off. Overall, it's just a bizarre way to describe the photo that may or may not even be directly from Trippie Redd. This could very well be a screenshot of this person's post to social media.

About The Author

