Coi Leray finally hosted her baby shower over the weekend after plenty of drama went down between herself and Trippie Redd over the party, last week. In various videos from the event circulating on social media, everyone appears to be having a great time as they celebrate around Hello Kitty-themed decorations.

When The Shade Room posted clips from the event, several fans celebrated that Trippie Redd wasn't present. "Glad that albino tarantula wasn’t present at the baby shower," one user wrote. Another added: "That man’s face would have ruined the whole shower. I’m happy she’s happy."

Last week, rumors circulated online that Leray already hosted a baby shower and Trippie wasn't there. He addressed the idea in a video on social media, as caught by Complex. "Y'all blogs be so childish. My baby ain't have no baby shower…yet," he said. "So, you blogs go run and tell everybody that. Since I'm the worst dad, and I don't show up to baby showers and all that." He elaborated on X (formerly Twitter): "And b4 the actual baby shower happens just letting yall know she doesn’t want me or my family there she said hit the lawyer."

The rumors stemmed from Leray celebrating one of her friend's birthdays. "Nope, went to the Pink Pier in NY for my friend birthday," she wrote on X. "My babyshower next week I’m soo excited."

Coi Leray & Trippie Redd's Relationship

Coi Leray and Trippie Redd originally dated back in 2019, but after a lengthy breakup, they eventually surprised fans by getting back together in August of 2024. To ring in the New Year, they confirmed that they were expecting their first child.