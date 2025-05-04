Coi Leray Hosts Hello Kitty-Themed Baby Shower Amid Trippie Redd Drama

BY Cole Blake 344 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Coi Leray performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Saturday October 7, 2023. © Jay Janner/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Coi Leray and Trippie Redd have been trading shots throughout the pregnancy after she accused him of having an affair.

Coi Leray finally hosted her baby shower over the weekend after plenty of drama went down between herself and Trippie Redd over the party, last week. In various videos from the event circulating on social media, everyone appears to be having a great time as they celebrate around Hello Kitty-themed decorations.

When The Shade Room posted clips from the event, several fans celebrated that Trippie Redd wasn't present. "Glad that albino tarantula wasn’t present at the baby shower," one user wrote. Another added: "That man’s face would have ruined the whole shower. I’m happy she’s happy."

Last week, rumors circulated online that Leray already hosted a baby shower and Trippie wasn't there. He addressed the idea in a video on social media, as caught by Complex. "Y'all blogs be so childish. My baby ain't have no baby shower…yet," he said. "So, you blogs go run and tell everybody that. Since I'm the worst dad, and I don't show up to baby showers and all that." He elaborated on X (formerly Twitter): "And b4 the actual baby shower happens just letting yall know she doesn’t want me or my family there she said hit the lawyer."

The rumors stemmed from Leray celebrating one of her friend's birthdays. "Nope, went to the Pink Pier in NY for my friend birthday," she wrote on X. "My babyshower next week I’m soo excited."

Read More: Trippie Redd Appears To Scathingly Respond To Coi Leray Cheating Allegations

Coi Leray & Trippie Redd's Relationship

Coi Leray and Trippie Redd originally dated back in 2019, but after a lengthy breakup, they eventually surprised fans by getting back together in August of 2024. To ring in the New Year, they confirmed that they were expecting their first child.

By the end of January, Leray accused Redd of cheating on her and the two broke things off. Leray confirmed that she and Redd are expecting a girl in a post on social media from April. "GIRL MOM," she captioned a maternity photoshoot on Instagram.

Read More: Trippie Redd Fuels Cheating Rumors With Somber New Song "Pretty Rose"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Trippie Redd Holding Hands Ex Coi Leray Cheating Hip Hop News Gossip Trippie Redd Spotted Holding Hands With His Ex After She Downplayed Coi Leray Cheating Rumors 2.8K
Revolt World 2024 Music Coi Leray Suggests Trippie Redd Cheated On Her Amidst Pregnancy 6.2K
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Relationships Coi Leray Sings About Being Cheated On In New Snippet Amid Trippie Redd Scandal 885
Red Carpet Premiere And After Party Of "Dullsville And The Doodleverse" At TIFF Gossip Tia Kemp Goes Off On Trippie Redd After Coi Leray Suggests He Cheated Amid Her Pregnancy 2.1K