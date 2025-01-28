Trippie Redd Fuels Cheating Rumors With Somber New Song "Pretty Rose"

Trippie Redd is in the hot seat. The rapper has had a long and tumultuous relationship with Coi Leray, but it seemed like everything was going well. The two were happy and expecting a child together. Then, it all fell apart. At least it looked that way on the surface. Coi Leray got on Instagram and implied she had been cheated on. Trippie Redd responded by dropping a sad new song titled "SCREAM." The song contains a few lyrical references to cheating, but it was the second song that really amplified the sadness.

Trippie Redd has some emo tendencies, and they all came out on the song "Pretty Rose." The song is a bit rough in terms of mixing. It sounds like a demo, even if it is nearly three minutes in lengthy. Redd goes in depth on the imagery of a pretty rose, and the ways in which beautiful things never seem to last. "Live, love cry and die like a pretty rose," he sings over somber piano chords. It's a more stripped down song in comparison to "SCREAM." There's barely any drums, and Trippie Redd is singing all his lyrics. The most notable aspect of "Pretty Rose" is not musical, though.

Trippie Redd's Song Includes A Tia Kemp Voicemail

Trippie Redd decided to include a voicemail from Tia Kemp. The social media presence tore into the rapper about his alleged unfaithfulness to Coi Leray. "Come on, man, I'ma put the paws on you when I see you dawg," Kemp warns. "Don't play with my f*cking niece out here." The social media figure then claims that she will "f*ck" Trippie Redd up for allegedly cheating. The rapper decided to fold this threat into his song. He even pokes fun at the notion of being "f*cked up," claiming that he's laughing at his own pain.

This is not the first time Tia Kemp has made her frustration with Redd known. She took to Instagram shortly after the Coi Leray post gained traction and fired off a string of insults. "You think you got these bats and tattoos all in your face and under yo' eyes," she stated. "Since you like stars in yo' face, I'mma scrat' up for niece. Cause she didn't have to go through that with you, bruh." Trippie Redd is seemingly excising his pain through music. He's not, however, refuting any of the cheating allegations.