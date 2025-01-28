Trippie Redd Fuels Cheating Rumors With Somber New Song "Pretty Rose"

BY Elias Andrews 2.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Revolt World 2024
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Coi Leray and Trippie Redd backstage during Revolt World 2024 at Pangaea Studios on September 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
The rapper is in his sad bag.

Trippie Redd is in the hot seat. The rapper has had a long and tumultuous relationship with Coi Leray, but it seemed like everything was going well. The two were happy and expecting a child together. Then, it all fell apart. At least it looked that way on the surface. Coi Leray got on Instagram and implied she had been cheated on. Trippie Redd responded by dropping a sad new song titled "SCREAM." The song contains a few lyrical references to cheating, but it was the second song that really amplified the sadness.

Trippie Redd has some emo tendencies, and they all came out on the song "Pretty Rose." The song is a bit rough in terms of mixing. It sounds like a demo, even if it is nearly three minutes in lengthy. Redd goes in depth on the imagery of a pretty rose, and the ways in which beautiful things never seem to last. "Live, love cry and die like a pretty rose," he sings over somber piano chords. It's a more stripped down song in comparison to "SCREAM." There's barely any drums, and Trippie Redd is singing all his lyrics. The most notable aspect of "Pretty Rose" is not musical, though.

Read More: Coi Leray Goes After Trippie Redd’s Ex In Fiery DMs Amid Cheating Allegations

Trippie Redd's Song Includes A Tia Kemp Voicemail

Trippie Redd decided to include a voicemail from Tia Kemp. The social media presence tore into the rapper about his alleged unfaithfulness to Coi Leray. "Come on, man, I'ma put the paws on you when I see you dawg," Kemp warns. "Don't play with my f*cking niece out here." The social media figure then claims that she will "f*ck" Trippie Redd up for allegedly cheating. The rapper decided to fold this threat into his song. He even pokes fun at the notion of being "f*cked up," claiming that he's laughing at his own pain.

This is not the first time Tia Kemp has made her frustration with Redd known. She took to Instagram shortly after the Coi Leray post gained traction and fired off a string of insults. "You think you got these bats and tattoos all in your face and under yo' eyes," she stated. "Since you like stars in yo' face, I'mma scrat' up for niece. Cause she didn't have to go through that with you, bruh." Trippie Redd is seemingly excising his pain through music. He's not, however, refuting any of the cheating allegations.

Read More: Coi Leray Sings About Being Cheated On In New Snippet Amid Trippie Redd Scandal

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Red Carpet Premiere And After Party Of "Dullsville And The Doodleverse" At TIFF Gossip Tia Kemp Goes Off On Trippie Redd After Coi Leray Suggests He Cheated Amid Her Pregnancy 1.9K
Revolt World 2024 Music Coi Leray Suggests Trippie Redd Cheated On Her Amidst Pregnancy 5.7K
Revolt World 2024 Relationships Coi Leray Goes After Trippie Redd’s Ex In Fiery DMs Amid Cheating Allegations 2.8K
NCAA Football: Oklahoma State at Colorado Music Benzino & Tia Kemp Go At It Over Coi Leray & Trippie Redd's Cheating Allegations 1371