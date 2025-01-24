Tia Kemp Goes Off On Trippie Redd After Coi Leray Suggests He Cheated Amid Her Pregnancy

Red Carpet Premiere And After Party Of "Dullsville And The Doodleverse" At TIFF
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 07: (L-R) Trippie Redd and Coi Leray attend the red carpet premiere of “Dullsville And The Doodleverse” at TIFF on September 07, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Robert Okine/Getty Images)
Tia Kemp is fed up.

In August of last year Coi Leray and Trippie Redd confirmed that they had gotten back together roughly five years after going their separate ways. Now older and wiser, the two artists appeared to be doing better than ever, even kicking off 2025 by announcing that they're expecting their first child together. Unfortunately, however, it didn't take long before the situation took a turn for the worse.

Earlier this week, Coi took to her Instagram Story to share a cryptic message with her followers, leaving them concerned. "Nothing worse than being cheated on," she wrote. "I wouldn't wish that pain on my worst enemy. God bless." Of course, this led to theories that Trippie Redd was unfaithful to the mother-to-be. This is unconfirmed, but nonetheless, her supporters are outraged. Tia Kemp even recently hopped online to weigh in on the rumors, making it clear that she's incredibly disappointed.

Tia Kemp Plans To "Put The Paws On" Trippie Redd

"Trippie Redd, I know you ain't over there cheating and tripping out on my niece Coi Leray while she pregnant bruh. Come on now, stop playing now dog," she began. Kemp continued, claiming that when she heard Coi and Trippie had gotten back together, she figured he'd be "sweet" to her. Now, that no longer seems to be the case, and she's livid. "Why would you do that if she's over there pregnant with y'all first child?" she asked. "Come on, man. I'mma put the paws on your red a** when I see you, dog. Don't play with my motherf*ckin' niece like that, bruh. I'mma f*ck you up Trippie."

Instagram users in The Shade Room's comments section can't help but agree with Kemp. Again, it's yet to be confirmed whether or not Trippie cheated on Coi, but the mere thought of it has fans up in arms. "Why come back around and get her pregnant if he was gonna cheat ? … He could have just left her TF alone smh," one writes. "So sad," another claims.

