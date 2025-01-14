Coi Leray Excitedly Shows Off Her Five-Month Baby Bump

BYZachary Horvath79 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Coi Leray performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Saturday October 7, 2023. © Jay Janner/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Coi is ready to be a mother.

Coi Leray rolled into the new calendar year with some major news for her family, friends, and fans. The Boston, Massachusetts native announced that she and reunited boo, Trippie Red, are expecting a child. "I’m a rock star mommy we ready for 2025." Numerous celebrities expressed their happiness for the "Players" artist including her loyal supporters. "Congratulations you’ve always wanted this you’re going to be the best mommy ever!!!!" one IG user replied. Also exuding tons of excitement is estranged father Benzino.

The 27-year-old daughter is essentially on non-communicative terms with the hip-hop media figure and rapper. But Benzino is still eager to see her become a mother and for himself to become a grandfather. "I want to congratulate both of them. [...] My daughter's having a baby by Trippie Redd. Like, wow, huh? I mean, I'ma be a hell of a grandfather, you know what I'm saying? [...] Being a granddad, what it's going to do is going to show both of my kids what it is to be a parent now... working in the industry. [...] So this is going to be interesting. It's the most beautiful thing that I guess could ever happen to them, " he said in part.

Read More: LiAngelo Ball Officially Inks $13 Million Deal With Def Jam & UMG Following Viral Success Of "Tweaker"

Coi Leray & Trippie Redd's Baby Will Be Here Before We Know It

While he will technically have that title once his daughter gives birth, it's worth wondering if he will be able to live out that role. Well, according to him, he doesn't doubt it one bit. In a separate interview with the We In Miami Podcast, he said, "Believe me, that baby gon’ see it’s granddad. It’s important for me to get my message to that baby. Regardless of whatever we’re going through, that ain’t got nothing to do with the grandbaby."

Coi has yet to respond to any of Benzino's comments and she might not, at least for a while. Some of that may have to do with the fact at how elated she has to be in this position. In a recent Instagram Story post, you can see the giddiness all over her face while showing off her baby bump in a short video. It's here we learn just how far into her pregnancy she is, saying, "Can y'all believe that I am five months. I got four more months to go, and I'm so wittle!" as she giggles with glee. We are excited for her as well and we hope everything continues to go smoothly!

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Refuses To Back Down In Defamation Lawsuit Despite Milagro Gramz's Dismissal Attempt

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...