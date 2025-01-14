Coi Leray Excitedly Shows Off Her Five-Month Baby Bump

Coi is ready to be a mother.

Coi Leray rolled into the new calendar year with some major news for her family, friends, and fans. The Boston, Massachusetts native announced that she and reunited boo, Trippie Red, are expecting a child. "I’m a rock star mommy we ready for 2025." Numerous celebrities expressed their happiness for the "Players" artist including her loyal supporters. "Congratulations you’ve always wanted this you’re going to be the best mommy ever!!!!" one IG user replied. Also exuding tons of excitement is estranged father Benzino.

The 27-year-old daughter is essentially on non-communicative terms with the hip-hop media figure and rapper. But Benzino is still eager to see her become a mother and for himself to become a grandfather. "I want to congratulate both of them. [...] My daughter's having a baby by Trippie Redd. Like, wow, huh? I mean, I'ma be a hell of a grandfather, you know what I'm saying? [...] Being a granddad, what it's going to do is going to show both of my kids what it is to be a parent now... working in the industry. [...] So this is going to be interesting. It's the most beautiful thing that I guess could ever happen to them, " he said in part.

Coi Leray & Trippie Redd's Baby Will Be Here Before We Know It

While he will technically have that title once his daughter gives birth, it's worth wondering if he will be able to live out that role. Well, according to him, he doesn't doubt it one bit. In a separate interview with the We In Miami Podcast, he said, "Believe me, that baby gon’ see it’s granddad. It’s important for me to get my message to that baby. Regardless of whatever we’re going through, that ain’t got nothing to do with the grandbaby."