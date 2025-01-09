Benzino Reveals If He Thinks Daughter Coi Leray Will Allow Him In Her Child’s Life

Earlier this month, Coi Leray and Trippie Redd announced that they're expecting their first child together.

2025 is off to an exciting start for Coi Leray and Trippie Redd, as they just announced that they're expecting their first child together. The couple revealed that they were an item once again back in August, roughly five years after their breakup. They appear to be doing better than ever, and fans can't wait to see them embark on a new chapter.

As the couple gets ready for all of these major changes, their fans have been curious about what kind of roles certain family members will play in the child's life, especially when it comes to Coi's father Benzino. Their relationship is complicated, to say the least, and the two of them haven't always gotten along. With that being said, it looks like the Source icon is ready and willing to make things work for the sake of his grandchild-to-be. During a recent appearance on the We In Miami podcast, he discussed Coi's pregnancy, Trippie Redd, and more.

Benzino Says Rocky Relationship With Daughter Coi Leray Shouldn't Impact His Bond With Her Child

“It’s gonna grow her up. I hope it does," he began. "Because she’ll finally get to know what it is to be a parent. She’ll get to see first-hand what I was going through." Benzino continued, revealing whether or not he thinks Coi will allow him to be a part of the child's life. According to him, their rocky relationship shouldn't impact his bond with his grandchild.