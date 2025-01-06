Benzino Has A Lot To Say About His Daughter Coi Leray Expecting A Baby With Trippie Redd

Syndication: Desert Sun
Coi Leray performs in the Mojave tent during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 20, 2024. © Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Zino speaks out.

Despite his rocky relationship with his daughter Coi Leray, Benzino's recent remarks during an interview with RealLyfe Productions indicate that he's very happy for her following the news that she's expecting a child with Trippie Redd.

"I'm going to be a granddad. Ain't that something?" Benzino remarked. "I don't know when this is going to air... I think I found out when the world found out. It feels kind of surreal. My son just told me that his girl is pregnant. [...] He's my oldest, him and Coi are separate by three years. I mean, I'll be 60 in July, so it took me all this time to be a granddad, man. It's just surreal, I can't believe it.

Benzino Speaks On Coi Leray & Trippie Redd Expecting A Child Together

"I don't know enough about [Trippie], you know?" Benzino expressed about Coi Leray's boo. "I've never met him personally, I've heard a few of his songs. I don't try to judge based off the Internet, 'cause Lord knows I hate when they do it to me. But yeah, this is a different moment right now. First, I want to congratulate both of them. [...] My daughter's having a baby by Trippie Redd. Like, wow, huh? I mean, I'ma be a hell of a grandfather, you know what I'm saying? [...] Being a granddad, what it's going to do is going to show both of my kids what it is to be a parent now... working in the industry. [...] So this is going to be interesting. It's the most beautiful thing that I guess could ever happen to them."

Then, Benzino remarked that he hopes to meet Trippie Redd one day amid his strained relationship with Coi Leray. He's still processing this information, as he found out alongside the rest of us, but he also shared that he doesn't speak with Coi often. In fact, Zino declined offering her a message during the interview, as he would rather say something personally. He's hoping for a marriage down the line for that mutual support for the child's sake, and even if not finding out about it directly is "kind of s***ty," he's happy to eschew Internet narratives and just be proud of his daughter.

