Benzino Has A Lot To Say About His Daughter Coi Leray Expecting A Baby With Trippie Redd

Zino speaks out.

Despite his rocky relationship with his daughter Coi Leray, Benzino's recent remarks during an interview with RealLyfe Productions indicate that he's very happy for her following the news that she's expecting a child with Trippie Redd.

"I'm going to be a granddad. Ain't that something?" Benzino remarked. "I don't know when this is going to air... I think I found out when the world found out. It feels kind of surreal. My son just told me that his girl is pregnant. [...] He's my oldest, him and Coi are separate by three years. I mean, I'll be 60 in July, so it took me all this time to be a granddad, man. It's just surreal, I can't believe it.

Read More: Trippie Redd Reveals How He And Coi Leray Got Back Together

Benzino Speaks On Coi Leray & Trippie Redd Expecting A Child Together

"I don't know enough about [Trippie], you know?" Benzino expressed about Coi Leray's boo. "I've never met him personally, I've heard a few of his songs. I don't try to judge based off the Internet, 'cause Lord knows I hate when they do it to me. But yeah, this is a different moment right now. First, I want to congratulate both of them. [...] My daughter's having a baby by Trippie Redd. Like, wow, huh? I mean, I'ma be a hell of a grandfather, you know what I'm saying? [...] Being a granddad, what it's going to do is going to show both of my kids what it is to be a parent now... working in the industry. [...] So this is going to be interesting. It's the most beautiful thing that I guess could ever happen to them."