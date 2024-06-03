Benzino Questions Coi Leray Disowning Him Over R. Kelly Comments, Scrutinizes Her Loss Of Virginity

Benzino took issue with his daughter Coi Leray's stance on his defense of R. Kelly due to her own experiences as a 14-year-old.

Benzino still feels a type of way after his daughter Coi Leray expressed disappointment in him over his defense of R. Kelly, effectively disowning him and their familial bond. Moreover, he recently appeared on the Famous & Wealthy podcast and spoke about her reaction to his take on the disgraced R&B singer. Speficially, the Source co-founder brought up an interview that Coi did with Math Hoffa on his My Expert Opinion podcast some time ago, in which she revealed that she lost her virginity at the age of 14. This rubs her father the wrong way given her outright condemnation of his R. Kelly comments and wants her to expand upon this.

"She made a comment about the R. Kelly situation and said that she doesn't want to have anything to do with me," Benzino's thoughts began. "Because of the R. Kelly thing. And I'm saying -– but then, right? Four months ago, she's on the Math Hoffa show. And Math Hoffa -– which I thought, you know, was a kind of crazy question. But hey... Like she said, she's grown, you know what I'm saying? She's of age, I don't think they're grown sometimes. But anyways, alright, alright. But he asked her, 'Hey, when did you lose your virginity?' She said at 14.

Benzino Speaks On Coi Leray Disowning Him Over R. Kelly Comments

"Now first, right, I didn't know, you know what I'm saying?" Benzino continued. "Right, so I'm like... So here you are condemning me for saying what I'm saying, which is a grown folks' conversation. Which I never mentioned you. Which, really, you shouldn't have even really involved yourself because this was a conversation that I'm having. But since you did involve yourself, which is what you do, alright? How can you say that when you just said that you lost your virginity at 14? So is the guy that you lost your virginity at 14 [to], is he a pedophile?"

At this point, it's very unclear whether Benzino and Coi Leray will ever truly make up and avoid conflicts like this in the future. They have always been at odds, but also found common ground to forgive each other over and move forward. With this in mind, arguably the most serious situation and clash the two have had so far, the future looks a bit more bleak. But there's always a chance for folks to grow as long as they accept accountability and due consequence for their mistakes.

