Benzino Questions Coi Leray Disowning Him Over R. Kelly Comments, Scrutinizes Her Loss Of Virginity

Benzino took issue with his daughter Coi Leray's stance on his defense of R. Kelly due to her own experiences as a 14-year-old.

Benzino still feels a type of way after his daughter Coi Leray expressed disappointment in him over his defense of R. Kelly, effectively disowning him and their familial bond. Moreover, he recently appeared on the Famous & Wealthy podcast and spoke about her reaction to his take on the disgraced R&B singer. Speficially, the Source co-founder brought up an interview that Coi did with Math Hoffa on his My Expert Opinion podcast some time ago, in which she revealed that she lost her virginity at the age of 14. This rubs her father the wrong way given her outright condemnation of his R. Kelly comments and wants her to expand upon this.

"She made a comment about the R. Kelly situation and said that she doesn't want to have anything to do with me," Benzino's thoughts began. "Because of the R. Kelly thing. And I'm saying -– but then, right? Four months ago, she's on the Math Hoffa show. And Math Hoffa -– which I thought, you know, was a kind of crazy question. But hey... Like she said, she's grown, you know what I'm saying? She's of age, I don't think they're grown sometimes. But anyways, alright, alright. But he asked her, 'Hey, when did you lose your virginity?' She said at 14.

"Now first, right, I didn't know, you know what I'm saying?" Benzino continued. "Right, so I'm like... So here you are condemning me for saying what I'm saying, which is a grown folks' conversation. Which I never mentioned you. Which, really, you shouldn't have even really involved yourself because this was a conversation that I'm having. But since you did involve yourself, which is what you do, alright? How can you say that when you just said that you lost your virginity at 14? So is the guy that you lost your virginity at 14 [to], is he a pedophile?"