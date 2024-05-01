Benzino Says R Kelly Deserves A Second Chance, He Shouldn't "Rot In Jail"

Benzino discussed R Kelly during a recent appearance on the We In Miami Podcast and argued that the disgraced singer deserves a second chance at freedom. Kelly is currently serving 31 years in prison after being convicted of multiple charges of federal racketeering and sex trafficking involving sexual abuse of minors.

“Everyone deserves a second chance. I know that [Elvis Presley], a lot of motherf—-s was f—g with young girls," Benzino said, as caught by Hollywood Unlocked. From there, he clarified: “I’m not into that. Again. The legal age is 16. So does that make it right if a n—a does it?” When the room responded “no,” he added: “But it’s legal in America. So why is R. Kelly doing all this time? Because you know why? They’re 13, 14, two years younger.” Once again, he reiterated: “I’m not condoning n—s f——g little girls. It’s sick. But I don’t think R Kelly should rot in jail for 30 years either.”

R Kelly Appears In Court For Sexual Assault Case

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 17: Singer R. Kelly turns to leave after appearing at a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on September 17, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Kelly is facing multiple sexual assault charges and is being held without bail. (Photo by Antonio Perez - Pool via Getty Images)

When the We In Miami Podcast shared the clip on Instagram, fans had mixed responses in the comments section. Many disagreed with Benzino with one remarking: "He met Aaliyah when she was just 12 and married her at 14, nah keep him in there." Others took his side in the argument. "He’s got a point, why didn’t Elvis get in trouble for moving in that 14 yr old and then marrying her at 16? Nobody cared, but when a black man does it he gets life?" one user asked.

Benzino Speaks On R Kelly

Benzino's referencing Elvis comes after he labeled Eminem "Rap Elvis" in a diss track earlier this year. Be on the lookout for further updates on Benzino on HotNewHipHop.

