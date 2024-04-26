Benzino Thinks He'd Beat 50 Cent In A Boxing Match

It looks like Benzino is on the hunt for a new opponent.

It looks like Benzino could be looking for another boxing opponent after Joe Budden allegedly backed out of their match, and he just might have his sights set on 50 Cent. During a recent appearance on the We In Miami podcast, The Source icon was weighing in on Fif's ongoing feud with Diddy, claiming that he's unsurprised by it. He says that since Diddy's allegedly been messing with the mother of 50 Cent's child, there's bound to be some strong feelings involved. Benzino was then asked whether or not he'd ever consider taking on 50 Cent in the ring. With no hesitation, he said yes, arguing that size doesn't really matter when it comes to boxing.

Being big don’t mean nothing in boxing, history has shown us that,” he described. “50’s been shot in the face before so that counts. He had to get reconstructive surgery; he’s not gonna be able to take any old punch in his face.” Benzino continued, claiming that with a few months of training under his belt, he'd have it in the bag.

Benzino Is Confident

“If we were to box in a boxing match and I were to train for a couple months, hell yeah I could box 50," he said. As for whether or not the same would also apply to a street fight, he claims it would. "I’m gonna pick me every time," Benzino explained. 50 Cent has yet to respond to the apparent challenge.

What do you think of Benzino claiming that he'd be willing to box 50 Cent? What about him saying that he'd have a good chance at winning after a bit of training? Do you agree with him, or do you think 50 Cent would win? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

