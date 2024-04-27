Benzino Claims 50 Cent Has A Secret Reason For Hating Diddy

50 Cent despises Sean "Diddy" Combs. It's become a hip-hop factoid at this point, and given the latter's criminal charges, 50 seems to be in the right. The "In da Club" rapper has clowned Diddy relentlessly on social media and has even announced plans to release a documentary about Diddy's assault allegations. 50's feelings don't really warrant a closer look, right? Well, according to Benzino, they do. The ex-editor of The Source claims that 50 has a personal reason for hating Diddy (beyond his crimes). It may have to do with a woman.

Benzino went on the We In Miami podcast on April 25. He discussed a myriad of topics, as he always does, but things really heated up when he mentioned Diddy. He asserted that Diddy and 50 dislike one another because they were both involved with the same woman, Daphne Joy. 50 Cent had a child with Joy, who then went on to date Diddy. In Benzino's estimation, 50's feelings for his baby mama led to him developing a hatred for the Bad Boy mogul.

Benzino Blames The Feud On A Love Triangle

"When you see the circumstances of Diddy messing with his baby mother," he theorized. "You know that has a lot to do with it." Benzino admitted that he would probably feel the same under the circumstances. "If me and my girl break up, and then, two months later, he’s banging out my girl," he posited. "Then, I might still have feelings for my girl."

The word that the former Source editor arrived at for 50 Cent is "salty." He told We In Miami that the G-Unit honcho has been taking shots at Diddy because of Joy, rather than moral outrage. "A lot of n**gas are going to try to play like you don’t," he conceded. "But you gonna be a little salty, you know what I’m saying? So he’s… to me? He’s a little salty." It's worth noting that 50 has denied having feelings for Joy in the past. During a recent Twitter exchange, the rapper claimed that he was happy bring friends with the mother of his child and nothing more. "Me and puff fight over business sh*t," he wrote. "If he like the girl, he like the girl I don’t give a f*ck!"

Who do you believe?

