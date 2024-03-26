Cassidy Speaks On Claims That He Ghostwrote Benzino's Eminem Diss

When Benzino's recent diss tracks against Eminem came out, these being "Rap Elvis" and "Vulturius," some fans noted some possible similarities between their writing and that of other MCs. Namely, one Twitter user believes that he actually used a ghostwriter, this being Philly MC Cassidy. "Anyone with a good rap ear can hear the Same flow patterns, internal rhyme style & his flips on the same word is SOOO Cassidy,” they expressed on the social media platform. “Cass either ghostwrote or Benzino just bit his whole style. Eminem Won." Now, we have a new response to account for from this alleged ghostwriter.

Furthermore, Cassidy spoke on the matter in a new song snippet he shared to his Instagram account on Monday (March 25). "I ain’t ghostwrite Benzino diss, that’s bogus / In the past, I ghostwrote for the writer that ghostwrote it," he spits on the cut. What's more is that this adds to the former Source magazine co-owner's own denials of using ghostwriters. "I don’t wanna hear that ghostwriter s**t," he remarked on IG Live earlier this year. "This is hip-hop, bro. I don’t wanna hear that ghostwriter s**t. Shut the f**k up, bro. You mad because I’m spitting, I wrote that s**t." But the 58-year-old admitted to getting help for writing, so maybe this is enough of a nail in the coffin.

Cassidy Denies Ghostwriting Benzino's Eminem Disses In New Song Snippet

"I ate his s**t up," Benzino claimed during this live session. "I cooked him. Back in the day, he cooked me. But what you Stans is not gonna do, what you teens is not gonna try to do is come here and be like I didn’t affect him. Stop it. Because that shows that y’all ain’t real hip-hop fans. That shows that y’all are biased and probably halfway racist.

“If it’s dope s**t, give it up," he concluded. "Just like my people give it up to him. Stop being racist, white people. If it’s dope and I rip, then say it. A lot of you guys already are. Salute to the stans that are in my DM saying, ‘Listen 'Zino, I’m an Em fan but that song is dope.’" For more news and the latest updates on Cassidy, Benzino, and Eminem, keep checking in with HNHH.

