Benzino Films "Rap Elvis" Diss Visual At Eminem's Detroit Restaurant: Watch

The food at Mom's Spaghetti clearly wasn't satisfactory for Zino.

Hayley Hynes
As far as rap beef goes, 2024 has mostly seen drama brewing between some of the biggest femcees in the industry so far. Of course, that doesn't mean the men of hip-hop aren't having issues of their own. In particular, Benzino and Eminem have carried their long-running beef into this year, airing out their feelings on diss tracks like "Doomsday 2" and "Rap Elvis." Earlier this month, Cole Bennett unleashed the visual he directed for the latter, in which the "Mockingbird" artist insults Benzino's lack of a neck, among other things.

While the music video doesn't target the former media mogul with much more than Em's words, he's fighting back dirty with his "Rap Elvis" visual. As AllHipHop reports, Zino was out in Detroit filming footage to accompany his single, specifically hitting up his nemesis' Mom's Spaghetti restaurant to try (and promptly insult) the food. On Wednesday (March 20) the 58-year-old shared behind-the-scenes previews of him taunting Eminem, including one that shows him seemingly stealing the eatery's sign from outside and hauling it into a van.

Benzino and Eminem's Feud Continues to Make Hip-Hop Headlines

It's evident that the Mom's Spaghetti menu isn't up to Zino's standards, as he sampled one item from the menu before wastefully throwing it on the ground. According to the embattled star, the spaghetti was "horrible." As far as his diss video's release date, the Boston native promised, "Soon come."

While Benzino is busy plotting revenge on Eminem, the 8 Mile actor has been on set too, though his project is far more light-hearted in nature than what the former leader of The Source is working on. For his part, Slim Shady joined Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg to star in a "Dre's Anatomy" skit on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

