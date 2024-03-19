Benzino Calls Out Dr. Dre For Crowning Eminem The Best Ever: "This Is An Insult"

Benzino has fired back at Dr. Dre's recent proclamation of Eminem as the “Best MC ever,” labeling the praise an "insult" to other hip-hop legends. Dre had shared the take while speaking with James Corden on his This Life Of Mine podcast. He remarked: “I think he’s [Eminem] the best MC ever. Point blank, period. Of course, there are gonna be arguments with that because he’s a white guy…I don’t think anyone that’s rapping can touch Eminem on that microphone.”

After seeing the quote, Benzino, Eminem's longtime rival, fired back on social media: “You know I think Dr Dre is one of the greatest producers of all time, and notice I didn’t say Hip Hop producers, but this is an insult to [Ice] Cube, [MC] REN, Snoop [Dogg], [The] Doc and every other rapper who wrote all those hits. I mean this is his opinion and I respect it but cmon Dre. [palm on face emoji].”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Dr. Dre introduces Inductee Eminem during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

It's far from the first time Benzino has complained about public praise for Eminem. While the two have been feuding for years, he recently broke down into tears while discussing his beef with the legendary Detroit rapper during an episode of Drink Champs. "My daughter came into the industry figuring 'I gotta be cool with Eminem because everybody is against my dad' … I don't hate Eminem, I don't know him to hate him," he said at the time. "I don't hate white people. I'm tired of this s**t, man. It's just too much. I don't want to be the bad guy." Check out his latest comments below.

Benzino Slams Dr. Dre For His Eminem Take

Benzino says Dr. Dre Calling Eminem the "best MC ever" is an "insult" to other rappers pic.twitter.com/RAhsXsMEfe — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) March 19, 2024

Dre's praise for Eminem comes as the Detroit rapper plans to attend Dre's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, this week. Elsewhere in the interview with Corden, he recalled how the two met. Be on the lookout for further updates on Benzino and Eminem on HotNewHipHop.

