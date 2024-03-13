Benzino Roasts Eminem's Face In Reaction To "Doomsday Pt. 2" Music Video: "What In The Plastic Surgery?"

Benzino and Eminem have had it out for each other for years and years. Hip-hop heads will know this, but the younger generation might find this to be new news. The most recent chapter in their never-ending feud stems from the Detroit legend's appearance on the Lyrical Lemonade and Cole Bennett debut album All is Yellow. One of the most talked about moments on the record was Eminem's "Doomsday Pt. 2." In it he directly goes after Benzino, making fun of his neck, the time he was in bed with men at a hotel, and the Coi Leray comments about asking for a feature.

Being honest, it was a pretty funny diss toward his rival. Now, the hatred is being revived yet again, as Benzino recently gave his reaction to Eminem's "Doomsday" music video. THE HIP-HOP WOLF shared a post on Instagram of the comment left by the co-founder of The Source and it is quite the response. "He finally responded‼️ Can someone tell me what in the plastic surgery happened to his face?? Benzino wrote.

Benzino Is Not Holding Back On Eminem

"He looks like a walking corpse. Nah... this ain't it. RAP ELVIS DESTROYED @eminem." Coi Leray also shared a blunt and sarcastic comment underneath Cole Bennett's post thanking Eminem. "Cute," she wrote in reply.

