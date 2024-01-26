Fans React To Eminem's Diss Towards Coi Leray & Benzino

Old habits die hard, and we're starting to think that Eminem and Benzino will pop a vein if they go too long without speaking on one another. Perhaps that applies more to the latter, since he just has more frequent media appearances, but the former ramped things up with new disses against The Source's former boss and his daughter, Coi Leray, on "Doomsday Pt. 2" this week. "Now I got a riddle, one condition, you mustn't laugh," Slim Shady begins his attacks. "What is the opposite of Benzino? A giraffe. Go at his neck, how the f**k is that? How can I go at somethin' he doesn't have? Arms so short he can't even touch his hands when they're up above his head doin' jumpin' jacks.

"Sorry, I don't mean to upset you, Ben', when I talk about all the debt you in," Eminem went on. "I hear that you been creepin' on the low in them cheap hotels that they catch you in. Jesus Christ, dawg, when you said two-10, never guessed you meant at the Red Roof Inn, in a room with one single bed, two men. Well, I guess then I regret to inform you, hate to spoil the day, but this doesn't bring me no joy to say, guess that Coi Leray feat's in the toilet, aye?"

While Benzino himself hasn't responded yet, Coi Leray came through with some sharp Twitter remarks. "Man who the hell said I wanted a Eminem feature?? Imagine Eminem on Wanna Come thru?" she tweeted with crying-laughing emojis and fire emojis. "Rap beef is so washed and tired. Exhausting. Embarrassing. Just f***ing over all corny as f**k. [person dumping trash emoji]. I got no issues with no one. I'm so locked in on my grown and sexy vibes... if anybody don't like me, that's something they gotta take on with themselves [red heart emoji]." Check out fans' reactions to all of this down below.

Meanwhile, as you can see, it's funny to think about how different generations are reacting to this based on their knowledge of their storied feud. Still, it probably won't have the intended impact that Em might think he landed, if only because this is nothing new. But perhaps it's the start of another run from him where anyone will land in his sights. On that note, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Eminem, Benzino & Coi Leray.

