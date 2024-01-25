Coi Leray's Twerking Prowess Makes Fans "Wanna Come Thru"

It's no secret that Coi Leray's been busy lately. The hitmaker just unveiled her new Mike WiLL Made-It-produced track "Wanna Come Thru," following weeks of teasing. So far, the mellow single has been a hit among fans. To celebrate, Coi recently dropped off a fun photo dump on Instagram, giving followers a peek into her life as of late.

"Life has beeen lifinggggggg 😍😍😍😍🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷 WANNA COME THRU 😍🔥🆑🎏💋 OUT NOW !!!" she captioned the carousel. The post includes various playful selfies, clips of her DJing, memes, and even a shot of a recent meal. Of course, the Boston-born performer never misses an opportunity to show off her twerking skills, also including a clip of her twerking to her new song.

Coi Leray Shares New IG Photo Dump

As expected, fans are out in full force in Coi's comments section, making their undying admiration known. "Let’s get married," one user suggests. Another says, "It's really just not fair." Aside from unavoidable thirst, her comments section also includes praise for her new song, and obviously, demands for more. Fans aren't the only ones thirsting over Coi these days, however. Fellow artist Fredo Bang also frequently flaunts his interest in the "Players" performer, though she's yet to respond to his occasionally explicit advances.

According to him, he isn't worried about how Coi's father feels about his interest in her either. During a recent interview with VladTV, he praised her for her appearance, explaining that he could care less about what Benzino has to say about it. "She got a face," he described. "I don’t give a damn what Benzino got going on." What do you think of Coi Leray dancing to her new track on IG? Are you a fan of the song? What about her dance moves? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

