Fredo Bang Shoots Shot At Coi Leray In NSFW Fashion

Fredo Bang is someone who has never been shy to flaunt his feelings towards women on social media. If you check his likes on Twitter, you will be met with a lot of adult content. Overall, he has proven himself time and time again to be a pretty shameless individual. In fact, he has even showcased his interest in people such as Coi Leray and even Rubi Rose. These are two people known for posting thirst traps, which makes it no surprise that the artist engages with them, on the regular.

Recently, Coi Leray went viral thanks to a video in which she could be seen pole dancing. This is certainly some NSFW content in the minds of some. Although she isn't nude or anything, many have been going off the deep end thanks to the clip. Well, when it comes to Fredo Bang, he opted to use the video as a means to shoot his shot at the rap star. In the tweet below, he wrote "if u needed a pole you could've just called me bby." It is a pretty NSFW response and the insinuation is crystal clear.

Fredo Bang Has No Chill

It does not seem like Coi Leray has responded to the comment, and we doubt she actually will. Overall, that is probably not the type of message you want to respond to publically. After all, it is pretty graphic, and considering her fanbase is filled with pop fans, it just wouldn't go over well. Either way, this has been a very interesting time for both artists. Fredo Bang continues to drop new music, and Leray is looking to capitalize on her newfound success from 2023. While they may be in different lanes, the internet has connected them forever, for better or worse.

Let us know your thoughts on Fredo Bang's attempt here, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

