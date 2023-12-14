Fredo Bang Shoots Shot At Coi Leray In NSFW Fashion

Fredo Bang liked what he saw.

BYAlexander Cole
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Arrivals

Fredo Bang is someone who has never been shy to flaunt his feelings towards women on social media. If you check his likes on Twitter, you will be met with a lot of adult content. Overall, he has proven himself time and time again to be a pretty shameless individual. In fact, he has even showcased his interest in people such as Coi Leray and even Rubi Rose. These are two people known for posting thirst traps, which makes it no surprise that the artist engages with them, on the regular.

Recently, Coi Leray went viral thanks to a video in which she could be seen pole dancing. This is certainly some NSFW content in the minds of some. Although she isn't nude or anything, many have been going off the deep end thanks to the clip. Well, when it comes to Fredo Bang, he opted to use the video as a means to shoot his shot at the rap star. In the tweet below, he wrote "if u needed a pole you could've just called me bby." It is a pretty NSFW response and the insinuation is crystal clear.

Read More: Fredo Bang Is That Guy On "Bang Man"

Fredo Bang Has No Chill

It does not seem like Coi Leray has responded to the comment, and we doubt she actually will. Overall, that is probably not the type of message you want to respond to publically. After all, it is pretty graphic, and considering her fanbase is filled with pop fans, it just wouldn't go over well. Either way, this has been a very interesting time for both artists. Fredo Bang continues to drop new music, and Leray is looking to capitalize on her newfound success from 2023. While they may be in different lanes, the internet has connected them forever, for better or worse.

Let us know your thoughts on Fredo Bang's attempt here, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

Read More: The Journey Of Fredo Bang: A Look At His Life & Music

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.